Home » Putin said he will release the detained Americans only if Washington decides “something that suits Russia.”
News

Putin said he will release the detained Americans only if Washington decides “something that suits Russia.”

by admin
Putin said he will release the detained Americans only if Washington decides “something that suits Russia.”

MOSCOW MUNICIPAL COURT DELAYS RELEASE OF TWO AMERICAN DETAINEES IN RUSSIA

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained by Moscow on espionage charges, are still being held despite pleas for release from President Vladimir Putin.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was seen standing in a transparent cage at the Moscow Municipal Court during a hearing on Thursday. The court ruled that he will remain in custody until January 30, 2024. Gershkovich, who was arrested in March during a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

During a year-end news conference, President Putin said he wants Moscow and Washington to reach a solution for the release of both Americans, as dialogue between the two countries continues. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy called on Moscow to release Gershkovich, saying it was “unacceptable that the Russian authorities have decided to use him as a political pawn.”

Paul Whelan, who has been serving a 16-year sentence in Russia since 2018, also remains in detention. The U.S. government says the charges against both men are without merit. Putin’s comments at the end-of-year press conference come amid new charges against Russian and American citizen Alsou Kurmasheva, who is accused of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

The situation surrounding these high-profile detentions has strained relations between Moscow and Washington. Putin, in his most recent press conference, reaffirmed that peace in Ukraine will come when Russia “achieves its objectives,” insisting that the Russian military campaign in Ukraine is separate from the situation in the Gaza Strip. He dismissed comparisons between the two, describing the situation in Gaza as a “catastrophe” and insisting that nothing like it is happening in Ukraine.

See also  Council approved project for caregivers of dependent people

The outcome of ongoing talks and the potential release of Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva remain uncertain as the standoff between Russia and the U.S. continues.

You may also like

Passengers were injured when two carriages of the...

Ferrari 2024 – How to beat Red Bull?...

Assembly authorized half a million citizens to vote...

Botero’s Viacrucis on display in Milan, Italy

Please bookmark the Guidelines for Agricultural Cold and...

THINK SEXY – The first images of the...

“Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz

A horror story about abortion rights explains the...

Polish far-right MP empties fire extinguisher on Jewish...

‘Terzake’ wonders whether adoption is still relevant today:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy