Putin said he will release the detained Americans only if Washington decides “something that suits Russia.”

MOSCOW MUNICIPAL COURT DELAYS RELEASE OF TWO AMERICAN DETAINEES IN RUSSIA

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained by Moscow on espionage charges, are still being held despite pleas for release from President Vladimir Putin.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was seen standing in a transparent cage at the Moscow Municipal Court during a hearing on Thursday. The court ruled that he will remain in custody until January 30, 2024. Gershkovich, who was arrested in March during a reporting trip to Yekaterinburg, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

During a year-end news conference, President Putin said he wants Moscow and Washington to reach a solution for the release of both Americans, as dialogue between the two countries continues. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy called on Moscow to release Gershkovich, saying it was “unacceptable that the Russian authorities have decided to use him as a political pawn.”

Paul Whelan, who has been serving a 16-year sentence in Russia since 2018, also remains in detention. The U.S. government says the charges against both men are without merit. Putin’s comments at the end-of-year press conference come amid new charges against Russian and American citizen Alsou Kurmasheva, who is accused of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

The situation surrounding these high-profile detentions has strained relations between Moscow and Washington. Putin, in his most recent press conference, reaffirmed that peace in Ukraine will come when Russia “achieves its objectives,” insisting that the Russian military campaign in Ukraine is separate from the situation in the Gaza Strip. He dismissed comparisons between the two, describing the situation in Gaza as a “catastrophe” and insisting that nothing like it is happening in Ukraine.

The outcome of ongoing talks and the potential release of Gershkovich, Whelan, and Kurmasheva remain uncertain as the standoff between Russia and the U.S. continues.

