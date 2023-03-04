Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgian President from 2004 to 2013, has leveled serious allegations against Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Putin said he would hang me by the balls. He and Dmitry Medvedev (ex-president of Russia, editor’s note) talked several times about bringing me before the court,” Saakashvili said in a letter interview with the ”

Bild

“.

Saakashvili only sees his country as a province of its big neighbor Russia. Bidzina Ivanishvili, Saakashvili’s successor in the presidency, had pursued the plan to “quietly and quietly hand over Georgia to Putin”. Because of the attention Saakashvili was getting, this project failed. But: Putin would also use his imprisonment as a sign to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj: “Which awaits him one day if he doesn’t obey him.”

Ivanishvili received two billion dollars from Russia for the election campaign. Today Georgia is “owned by a Russian oligarch and ruled by a medieval feudal lord. Ivanishvili is connected to Russia by an umbilical cord. He likes the Russian political system.”

“Putin said he would have me tortured and poisoned”

After his tenure, Saakashvili had taken Ukrainian citizenship and worked as a governor in Odessa. His former friend, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, later withdrew it from him. Without a valid passport, he lived in the USA, among other places. When he returned to Georgia for local elections in 2021, he was arrested. The public prosecutor accuses him of abuse of power in three counts.

Saakashvili says: “The first charges were filed when I became governor of Odessa and stopped Russian expansion there.” Putin does not want him to return to Ukraine to help Zelenskyy. “Putin said he would have me tortured and poisoned.” During US President Joe Biden’s visit to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “that my imprisonment and difficult situation is a victory for Russia.”

Saakashvili also addressed a direct question to Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Do you think it is normal that there is a country in Europe that is unofficially controlled by an oligarch?” He hopes that Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will not allow “that I will die in front of everyone from medieval torture”.

Saakashvili lost a lot of weight in prison

In the meantime, Saakashvili has lost a lot of weight in prison. According to his own statements, he now weighs only 65 kilograms. “I have terrible pain all over my body. I am completely bedridden, often lose consciousness. According to the MRI scan, my brain is damaged.” In prison, he also suffered from heavy metal poisoning, which can only be treated abroad.

He is positive about the fact that his case is also causing a stir abroad and is raising awareness of the subject. Amnesty International called the Saakashvili case “obvious political revenge” as Georgia aspires to EU membership. In many places there are protests against the detention.