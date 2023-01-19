He added that the military-industrial sector is already capable of practically substituting foreign manufacturers.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, assured this Wednesday that the Russian victory in Ukraine “is inevitable” and that the military-industrial sector is already capable of practically replacing foreign manufacturers that have abandoned the national market.

«From the point of view of the final result and the victory, which is inevitable, there are several things that have not disappeared and that underlie our victory. This is the unity and solidarity of the Russian people. It is the courage and heroism of our fighters and the work of the military-industrial complex and the entire economy,” Putin said at a plant of the arms maker Almaz-Antey.

During his visit to Saint Petersburg on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the blockade of Leningrad during World War II, Putin spoke with workers at the Obukhov plant, telling them that victory “is assured.”

“I have no doubts about it,” he emphasized, standing in front of a military truck with the letter “Z” written on it, the symbol of Russian forces in Russia’s war campaign in Ukraine.

Putin argued that Russia’s defense industry has started to become almost self-sufficient.

“After some of our so-called partners left our market and our production level became quite high, our companies quite easily take over the gap left by these same partners,” he said.

“Of course, this does not mean that we can produce everything, 100%, but we will achieve the level of production that we need,” he said.

“We, for example, produce more than three times more air defense missiles per year than the United States,” he stressed.

In general, he added, the Russian defense industry produces roughly the same number of air defense missiles for various purposes per year as “all military industrial enterprises in the world.”

Workers at the Obukhov plant told Putin that due to increased demand for defense products due to the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, companies in the defense industry are working multiple shifts.

The Kremlin head promised support to the defense industry in several areas: “money is provided to solve current financial problems, to expand production, to produce the most demanded modern products, and to move from individual manufacturing of products to quantities. massive”.

Putin at the same time complained that “some foreign clients” do not pay for the military equipment they receive from Russia.

“There is one more thing to pay attention to. Some of our foreign clients, unfortunately, do not fulfill their obligations in full. They received the products, but do not pay. Here, of course, we must support the companies and, of course, we will », he stressed.

EFE

