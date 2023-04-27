Putin wants to secure his influence in Europe with a pretext

“The Baltic States at the Turn of the Times: New Challenges and Imperatives of Development”: This is the title of a document declared secret and said to have come from the Russian presidential administration. There are complaints about the “storm of sanctions” and the “aggressive attempts at interference” by the West. Nevertheless, plans are emerging as to how the Kremlin does not want to completely break off contact. In addition to international media, the paper is also the “Southgerman newspaper”“WDR” and “NDR”.

Protection of the Baltic Sea should serve as a cover for Russian interests

It is said to have originated in January and is classified as credible by Western security experts. Accordingly, Moscow primarily wants to protect its influence in the Baltic States, i.e. in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The supposed protection of the Baltic Sea should play a decisive role in their own strategy.

The framework is provided by an international forum called the “Baltic Platform”. There, Russia wants to exchange ideas with “independent European opinion leaders, researchers, cultural workers, religious representatives”. The situation of the Baltic Sea in terms of environmental protection is to be “dramatized” and “catastrophic scenarios” are to be raised.

Russia wants to work with terms that are “more familiar to Europeans”.

In the course of the talks, however, the ultimate goal was to make the “transition from non-political topics to current political content” in order to “then place political messages in the interests of Moscow”. The interlocutors are to be lured with terms that are “more familiar to Europeans” and have a “neutral sound”. Western security agencies call this a “classic intelligence influence operation” in the report.

Moscow sees, for example, the Baltic Sea Center at Stockholm University and the Helsinki Commission as cooperation partners. The organizing committee is to be made up of high-ranking Russian officials and well-known university rectors. The aim of the paper is for participants from the Baltic States, Scandinavia and Germany to come together as early as autumn 2023. At the request of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Tina Elfwing, head of the Baltic Sea Center, said that no contact had been made so far. Appearing in such a paper is “annoying and uncomfortable”.