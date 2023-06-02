Putin’s arrest warrant embarrasses South Africa

South Africa sought on Friday to deflect attention from its position on the conflict in Ukraine as it hosted a meeting of the BRICS group that was overshadowed by questions about the possible attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The BRICS countries include South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia.

The BRICS foreign ministers met for a second day in the Cape for talks as part of the bloc’s efforts to present an alternative to the Western-led world order.

However, the question was dominated by whether Vladimir Putin would attend the summit scheduled for next August, after receiving an invitation before an arrest warrant was issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

South Africa is a member state of the International Criminal Court and would be expected to carry out the arrest warrant if Putin entered its territory.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of committing a war crime, in connection with the “deportation” of Ukrainian children.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor on Friday sought to shift focus away from Putin and the war in Ukraine.

“The nations gathered in this room today (…) all of us together represent a large majority of the world‘s land, population and economy,” Pandor said.

Representatives of about a dozen other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Cuba and Kazakhstan, participated in the meeting, either in person or virtually, in the “BRICS Friends” session.

BRICS ministers on Thursday welcomed what they said was the interest expressed by other countries to join the bloc.

“We in this room need to define a plan of action for our countries and the world,” Pandor stressed today, Friday.

“We cannot allow a conflict in one part of the world to replace the ambition to eradicate global poverty as the greatest global challenge,” she added, apparently referring to the war in Ukraine.

South Africa has refused to condemn Moscow since the start of the war in Ukraine, stressing that it takes a neutral position to be able to “play a role in resolving conflicts.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to a rise in food and energy prices in many countries, which doubled food insecurity in poor countries.

Pandor criticized Western countries, saying that “cooperation has faltered” in the world since Western countries’ “attention and resources” turned to war.

She added, “The plight of the poor is forgotten, and the major powers are involved in a global conflict,” stressing, “We must change this situation.”