Putin’s elite embarrassed by wild nude party in Moscow

It caused quite a stir in Russia. Pro-Kremlin bloggers, parliamentarians and activists, who support the war in Ukraine, were outraged by this scandal: how could celebrities party so much while Russian soldiers risked their lives during the ‘special military operation’.

According to various English media, many of the famous guests, who normally enjoy considerable prestige, are now embarrassed. Meanwhile, partygoers are falling over each other to publicly apologize or deny that they were at the party at all.

Imprisonment

For rapper Nikolai Vasilyev, better known as Vacio, his presence is even more sour. He was arrested after the images were leaked and sentenced to 15 days in prison for ‘disorderly conduct’. He was also fined 200,000 rubles, about $2,200, for promoting non-traditional sexual relationships. The rapper is said to have appeared at the party wearing only a sock around his genitals.

Ivleeva who organized the party has since become one of the most talked about people in Russia. She is said to have worn jewelry worth 23 million rubles ($251,000) that evening. And this at a time when some Russians are struggling to make ends meet, according to the criticism. The famous blogger has now released two videos in which she apologizes.

In a second video, released on December 27, she is in tears. She says she regrets her actions. She did hope that she would get ‘a second chance’.

tax authorities

The consequences were soon noticeable. Her name is no longer linked to a major Russian mobile phone operator MTS. She was one of the great public faces. The tax authorities are also said to have opened an investigation into her. She faces a prison sentence of five years.

To top it all off, a court in Moscow is said to have taken up a lawsuit from a group of prominent Russians. They demand that Ivleeva pay 1 billion rubles ($10.9 million) for “moral suffering.” If this is successful, they want the money to go to a state fund. This fund supports Russian war veterans who have come from Ukraine.

© ANP / HH

Many celebrities have now apologized. Among them was journalist Ksenia Sobchak, daughter of Anatoly who was Putin’s friend and boss. In another statement, another big star Philippe Kirkorov said he had made a mistake. “The last thing I want is that such an event, my fault, would lead to limitations of my career in Russia, which is the only country where I exist as an artist and citizen.”

Turtleneck

Pop star Dima Bilan was not aware of anything wrong and did not know what kind of party he was going to. “I wore a turtleneck, a big trench coat, pants and shoes,” said pop star Dima Bilan. “I couldn’t have known in advance what the other guests would wear.”

© ANP / AFP

The stars who were present at the private party are in shock by all the fuss it has caused in their own country. After the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, they made the conscious decision to stay in Russia and continue their careers and often lavish lifestyles there. Until then, public criticism was reserved for celebrities who had expressed anti-war language and left Russia.

Political system

While countries such as Ukraine, the United States, England, the EU and NATO were first seen as scapegoats by Russian public opinion, the arrows are now aimed at their own citizens, it seems.

In a post on social media, exiled Russian opposition activist Maxim Katz summarized the events as follows: ‘In the past, there was a simple social contract with people who went to these kinds of parties: do whatever you want, as long as you remain loyal to Russia. ‘