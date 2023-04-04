Russia plans to move nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus by the summer. The top EU diplomat Josep Borrell sees this as “a major security risk for Europe”. Borrell warned that Kremlin chief Putin was playing a “nuclear gamble”. Yesterday, Russia handed over a nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile complex to the neighboring Republic of Belarus.

“Some of the Belarusian aircraft have been given the opportunity to strike enemy objects with nuclear weapons,” said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. He also confirmed the start of training of Belarusian soldiers on Russian nuclear missiles. Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko is traveling to Moscow today to officially demonstrate unity.

But if you believe the reports from Kiev, the Russian troops are having increasing problems with supplies. “The enemy does not have sufficient logistics in the four sectors where he is attacking,” said one of the Ukrainian army spokesman, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky.

