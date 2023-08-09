Putin’s Russia has become a “dictatorship of fear” / Russia / Areas / Home

Meeting with political scientist Daniel Treisman, author of a book on the dictatorship of fear, the paradigm shift of Putin’s regime and the future of Russia

In April 2022, economist Sergei Guriev and University of California political scientist Daniel Treisman published a book titled Spin dictators. The changing face of tyranny in the 21st century focused on modern autocracies and on what they call “spin dictatorships” (electoral dictatorships), who base their authority on manipulation and propaganda. The book was submitted for publication before the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. While Guriev and Treisman have long ranked Vladimir Putin among them, in this book they warn that the Russian president has increasingly relied on force, transforming himself into a “dictator of fear”. Medusa Margarita Liutova spoke to Professor Treisman to find out more about how Putin’s regime has changed in recent years and what the future may hold for Russia.

Dictatorship of fear

During his years in office, Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian style has changed dramatically, explains Daniel Treisman a Medusa. During the first two terms of Putin’s presidency and especially during Dmitry Medvedev’s term, the focus was on maintaining an image of “modernity, sophistication and international respectability”. This is in stark contrast to the political reality in Russia today, where the Kremlin seeks to scare away all potential opponents and prosecute anyone even hinting at anti-war sentiments.

“I think it is reasonable to classify this situation as a fear-based dictatorship, even if there are still some elements of attempted manipulation [come avviene nelle dittature elettorali]”says Treisman.

These two types of dictatorship, however, are not mutually exclusive. Even if Putin will not be able to return to his previous regime, he will continue to employ tactics characteristic of both, mixing information control, electoral consensus and fear.

People want to believe they live in a democracy

If Putin is engaged in a “dictatorship of fear”, then why he announced that the 2024 Russian presidential elections will meet “all democratic standards”? In this way, Treisman explains, the president can appeal to a large audience, addressing those in the country who still have democratic values ​​but who are currently willing to accept the militarist regime. Judging from the surveys available the majority of Russians still believe that the country’s leader should stand for regular elections, and Putin wants to at least formally comply with these ideals.

People still want to believe they live in a democratic country, says Treisman: “It’s hard to recognize that terrible things are happening. I think there’s a big innate psychological tendency to cling to illusions if they’re more comfortable. And I think the regime exploits So, to a large extent, its propaganda works when there is a recipient who is willing to do their part to ensure that the reassuring message is successful.”

The transformation of fear into a dictatorship

When Putin took office in 2000, he seemed really inclined to collaborate with the West and accept democratic constraints, while centralizing power. Many underestimated how deep Putin was willing to go, Treisman says, explaining that an “electoral dictatorship” can easily turn into a “dictatorship of fear.” This usually happens when a leader begins to doubt whether the manipulation tactics characteristic of the former are still effective. “I think Putin has come to believe that the sophisticated techniques he used at the start of his term were no longer effective,” Treisman explains. Instead of relying on liberal political advisers and economists, he shifted his focus to the intelligence community. After all, they know exactly how to intimidate and control.”

As for the decision to launch the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Treisman believes Putin convinced himself that Russia, “with its great-power ambitions,” was being challenged by the international community. His frustration with Russia’s place in the world, as well as his own position, were central to his decision to invade. “Putin shut out of his echo chamber all the people who could have persuaded him to do something different,” says Treisman. Everyone who has stuck around Putin shares his favorite version of reality.

Nationalism in Russian society

Russian society seemed to have rapidly modernized and opened up to liberal values, but now appears increasingly imperialist and chauvinistic. It’s not that Russian society has suddenly changed, Treisman explains. Rather, many underestimated that this “patently aggressive and extreme action would still have evoked an equally extreme reaction, patriotic and loyalist in nature”.

However, Russian public opinion has registered contradictory tendencies. For example, after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, there was a four-yearincredible euphoria which eventually vanished. The polls of the Levada Center show that negative attitudes towards the United States have increased since the annexation. In 2021, this number fell to pre-2014 levels, before rising again after the large-scale invasion began.

It’s hard to say for sure how long this “nationalist boom” will last, says Treisman: “We don’t know how deep it is [il sentimento nazionalista] because, of course, there is a lot of conformism in this climate of intimidation. There’s a lot of superficial loyalty and there’s a lot of confusion, […] and a conflict in the Russian psyche: on the one hand, an urge to be loyal, to stand up for one’s people, and on the other, alarm and a sense of horror at the direction Russia seems to be heading.”

The role of the Russian opposition

While there have been internal strife within the Russian opposition, since 2017 dissatisfaction with Putin’s regime has spread far beyond just Moscow and St. Petersburg. Demonstrations in support of Navalny, for example, have taken place across the country. But the Russian opposition is up against a “very well equipped, experienced and organized oppressive machine,” says Treisman. After all, the opposition was not ready to overthrow the “FSB state”.

“I don’t think anyone predicted that we would see a revolution in Russia where supporters of Navalny and other anti-Putin groups would rise up and take over the Kremlin in a short time,” Treisman recalls. There has been an advance in the willingness of Russian society to go out and protest, although this has largely been sidelined by the large-scale invasion.

Putin’s struggle to keep power

Putin has become increasingly dependent on the secret services and the military, even as it has become increasingly difficult for him to keep them under his control, as evidenced by the Prigozhin mutiny. The Russian president received numerous warnings that the Wagner Group founder would become trouble. With the rebellion, it became clear that Putin was unable to defend himself. Now Putin is trying to figure out who, within the security services, is actually loyal to him.

According to Treisman, there is unlikely to be a coup in Russia. A “gradual erosion of Kremlin power” is more likely. With Prigozhin’s rebellion, “we have witnessed a huge inability to react and prevent, and perhaps it is becoming too much for one person in the Kremlin to handle all war-related matters, as well as worrying about loyalties in the different branches of the State of security, follow and manage internal public opinion and all issues and problems that arise in the 11 time zones”. And he adds: “Maybe we’re seeing the beginning of some kind of gradual collapse.”

A future is also possible in which Putin steps aside, reducing or transferring his powers. This would likely happen if he starts allowing others to make important decisions. If Putin decides he can no longer handle ongoing situations effectively, he may decide that stepping down is the safer option, though Treisman notes that remains unlikely.

“The confrontational attitude” of the West

When dealing with “electoral dictatorships,” the best model is the “confrontational attitude,” as Treisman puts it. The United States and the European Union must actively work to counter the exploitation of Western corruption and economic ties by dictatorships, closing all channels for corrupt money and finding ways to limit the influence of dictators on Western societies. That means confronting lobbyists working in the interests of dictatorships, making it harder for dictators to hide their money in the West, and closely following how foreign states try to influence domestic politics: “It remains necessary to exert maximum pressure on Russia in any way possible, outside of direct NATO military involvement, to make sure that Ukraine can stand up for itself and that Putin does not come out perceived as a victor, strengthened internally.”

In the future, if Putin’s successor becomes less of a threat to the outside world, the West should be ready to reintegrate Russia, Treisman argues, providing it with more modern, less aggressive and more open opportunities to thrive and develop as part of the global economy and the international community. At present, however, the most important task for the West is to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia and to be ready to support the country’s political and economic development as soon as such an opportunity presents itself.

A “dictatorship of fear” won’t necessarily last forever, Treisman explains to Meduza. “Repression can be very effective in the short term, but it leaves you with […] problems, with economic challenges […] and with the internal difficulties, the dead ends of the internal politics from which we started”.

