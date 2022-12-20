Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine the Russian president has traveled little abroad. Also for this reason his visit to Belarus on 19 December takes on a particular significance and raises fears of an extension of the war. Especially since this trip coincides with the announcement of joint military maneuvers between Russia and Belarus, as already happened in the weeks that preceded the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine, starting precisely from Belarusian territory. Is Vladimir Putin preparing the opening of a new front in the north, like in February? Not anytime soon. According to Western secret services, in fact, there are no clues to that effect. However, the leader of the Belarusian opposition abroad, former presidential candidate Svetlana Tichanovskaja, believes that the risk of Belarusian troops being sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks is real, and calls on the Kiev government to prepare for this eventuality.

Belarus is a special player in this war. Its territory served as a starting point for tanks and Russian troops who set off to attack Kiev on 24 February. But Minsk has maintained a low-key attitude ever since, not participating in the Russian war effort except as a rearguard. The relationship between Putin and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko is rather complicated. The despot of Minsk has long kept Russia at a safe distance, for fear of being swallowed up. However, after the elections in the summer of 2020, rigged by the regime which was punished with a series of sanctions, Belarus has clearly sided with Moscow, its only lifeline. If Putin were to demand Belarus' entry into the war, Lukashenko could not refuse for long. The opening of a front in the north or simply the threat of unleashing it would give Russia the advantage of committing part of the Ukrainian troops, currently concentrated in the east and south of the country. Lukashenko, for his part, does not want such an evolution and is trying to survive in a context of crisis. The Minsk dictator wants to avoid being dragged into a war that could reawaken internal opposition. Belarus is a big prison. Currently, 1,443 political opponents are being held in the country's prisons. In relation to the population, this is the highest rate in the world. After the 2020 crackdown, the opposition was either silenced or forced to take refuge in exile in Poland and the Baltic states. But according to an informal poll, three-quarters of Belarusians are against their country entering the war. As happened early in the invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko has good reason to fear acts of sabotage.

The problem is that Putin thinks first of all about his own strategy, while Lukashenko’s internal problems are secondary for him. According to the Ukrainian generals, the head of the Kremlin will try to relaunch an offensive in the coming weeks. Among the options not yet tested is the extension of the war to another country, Belarus. That would be the bad news of Putin’s trip to visit what he called his “best ally”, Lukashenko. A trip that looks like a gamble. (Translation by Andrea Sparacino)