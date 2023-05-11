Putin’s Victory Day mainly brought evidence of defeat

The author is a Bloomberg Opinion commentator

Victory Day on May 9, commemorating the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945, is still the biggest official holiday in Putin’s Russia and a cornerstone of his ideology. This year, Moscow celebrated it again with a large-scale military parade in Red Square and Putin’s speech to the troops – the president is still going ahead despite what Russian authorities have described as a foiled attack by a Ukrainian drone on his Kremlin residence last week (Ukraine denies involvement).

Still, Russia has rarely been as far from any victory as it is today. Putin’s biggest problem is that, except for his oppressed, compliant populace, almost no one is afraid of him anymore.

No progress, but fear

A year and two months after the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is clearly on the defensive. After autumn setbacks in which it lost parts of captured territory in Kharkiv Oblast in the north and Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, it spent the winter digging in along a 1,000-kilometer front line, with offensive actions limited to a failed missile campaign aimed at destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and frontal attacks against Ukrainian positions in eastern Donbass. The only significant city that the attackers managed to capture was tiny Soledar. Although under heavy pressure, Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, Marjinka, Avdijivka and Vuhledare are still holding to varying degrees.

The pro-war oriented Russians are now expecting a Ukrainian counter-offensive with some trepidation. Rumors are spreading on Telegram about a plan to drop swarms of racing drones that the Ukrainians bought in China into Russian trenches. Ukrainian troops are gathering in several places of the extended front. This poses a real threat that they will try to cross the wide Dnieper to cut off Russia’s main territorial gain in this campaign, which is the land bridge to Crimea. Igor Girkin, known as Strelkov, a veteran of Russia’s 2014 attack on Ukraine and now a nationalist critic of the Kremlin, just for the first time predicted in so many words that Russia would lose the war. “Even if it is a ‘dignified non-fatal defeat’ (in which the enemies back down from their plans to completely break Russia and eliminate its sovereignty), we will have to fight long and hard,” Strelkov wrote on his Telegram channel, which is followed by almost 800,000 people .