On the road that connects Orito Bajo Putumayo to Puerto Guzmán, an operation was carried out whose main objective was the immobilization of an ambulance carrying war material and various explosives.

The authorities managed to capture three people and arrest the vehicle loaded with said material, which according to the report belonged to the so-called ‘Border Commandos’, armed group made up of dissidents of the FARC-EP. The operation was carried out jointly by the Police, the Army and the Prosecutor’s Office.

Through intelligence information, the search and location of this vehicle was activated, which was intercepted exactly in the Cananguchal village, finding various elements of war inside it, such as: 60 mortar shells,1 tube for handmade mortar, 4 providers, 413 estopines, 83 assault teams, 63 electric rams, 4074 ak-47 cartridges, among other elements that sought to be used to threaten the tranquility of the community in this area of ​​the country, according to the authorities.

The people captured, the war materiel and the ambulance were immediately placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

ELN flag in Tunja, Boyacá turns on alerts

In the early hours of this Monday, February 13, 2023, A red and black flag with the initials alluding to the National Liberation Army – ELN was found in Tunja – causing panic among those present, not only due to the possible presence of members of the illegal armed group, but also due to a possible attack that could occur in the capital of Boyacá.

Uniformed at the service of the National Police, attached to the Tunja Metropolitan unit, They verified the situation with all security protocolsespecially to identify that it was not a trap or an explosive device in the area.

The colonel Fredy Ferney Perez PerezCommander of the Tunja Metropolitan Police, was the one who confirmed the news: “today we found a flag alluding to the ELN (National Liberation Army), where a procedure was carried out with all the security protocols.

