Pützchens Markt breaks the one million visitor mark – Rhineland – News

Pützchens Markt is one of the largest events in Bonn. There are around 500 shops on the huge site in the Pützchen district.

Quiet start for emergency services

The fair is an organizational challenge for the city every year. Police, emergency services and fire brigade are permanently on site during opening hours in case something should happen. On Sunday, the police spoke of a relatively quiet weekend for the emergency services. Only the emergency services had to come out a few times and provide first aid because of the hot weather.

The many visitors at the weekend were a success for the showmen at the Bonn fair. Pützchen’s market traditionally ends on Tuesday with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

