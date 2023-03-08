SOCIEDAD

The inhabitants of Pastaza and neighboring provinces have a Clinical Psychology office where they can find help to improve their quality of life. It is the Daniela Frías Clinic, which she began in this activity after having completed her undergraduate and Master’s studies in Clinical Psychology.

Toast for the inauguration of the Daniela Frías Psychology Clinic

The office is located in the center of the city of Puyo, in the La Ye sector, Calle Ceslao Marín and Atahualpa, formerly the Zúñiga building, now the Frías building. The Professional has always had the vision of implementing this office, but the idea matured since the pandemic, between 2021 and 2022, when her online services were well received, she herself recounts.

The inauguration took place on Saturday, March 4, with the assistance of family, friends and Health authorities. Daniela expressed her desire to serve all people who are looking for a better lifestyle. Because psychological therapy help is not for crazy people, as was thought before, but to improve relationships with those around us and improve our lifestyle.

Mrs. Fabiola Granja, the psychologist’s grandmother, expressed the pride of the family for this achievement of the new Professional. She made a toast so that this venture is at the service of the public and means progress in Daniela’s career, always with God’s guidance.

The affective problems of this new society require professional help to overcome issues of stress, anxiety, depression, breakup, behavioral problems, etc.