(Source = Captured from KBS2’s ‘New Release Version’)

Eunhyuk’s mother revealed her passionate fanship towards Chanwon Lee.

On the 31st, KBS2’s ‘New Release Fun Restaurant’, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk visited Lee Chan-won’s house with his mother.

On this day, Eunhyuk’s mother, who visited Lee Chan-won’s house, couldn’t hide her excitement from the front door. In particular, she said, “I feel so sorry for our chance (Lee Chan-won fan club),” and she expressed her joy and regret at finding Lee Chan-won alone.

In particular, Lee Chan-won also revealed a special relationship with Eun-hyuk. At the age of 12, Lee Chan-won met Eun-hyuk, who was active as a member of Super Junior on SBS’ ‘Star King’, and Eun-hyuk said, “From then on, I thought he was a kid who would become unconditional.”

Then, Eunhyuk’s mother was very happy and said, “Chanwon is so pretty. Innocence and kindness are written on her face,” revealing her fan heart. In particular, Eunhyuk’s mother surprised everyone by revealing her affection to the extent that she knows Chanwon Lee’s date of birth, her family relationships, and the program she appeared in.

Eunhyuk’s mother said, “Thank you. for giving me happiness I hope you will sing well for a long time,” she asked. Still, she said, “Don’t drink too much. Aren’t you public? Parents are good, but they are also worried. What if I can’t speak? So be careful,” she said, worrying as a parent of a celebrity son.

For Eunhyuk’s mother, Lee Chan-won served a generous meal, including cabbage pancakes, red japchae, 8 kinds of vegetables, and steamed pork belly. He also packed bean sprout soup, muk, and japchae for his mother.

In response, Eunhyuk’s mother said, “It seems like they come and go from their parents. She always gave her a hug, but she never took it. Her pain seems to have gone away,” she rejoiced.

Eunhyuk’s mother was diagnosed with interstitial pneumonia in 2017 and only 37% of her lungs are intact. Her mother said on a broadcast, “The hospital talked about her lung transplant. I really thought people were dying. It was so unfair. I am most sorry to my family for being so sick,” she shed tears.

Seeing her happy mother, Eunhyuk greeted Lee Chanwon, saying, “Thank you very much.” “I thought that I was filial when my mother received strength from you like today. She hopes that you will continue to be active for a long, long time with a shining image.”