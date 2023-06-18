Pyongyang convenes the leadership of the Labor Party to discuss diplomatic and military strategy

In the session, where the necessary strategy to “deal with the changing international situation” was discussed, the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, participated.

This Friday the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea opened in Pyongyang, reports the state agency KCNA.

According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also participated in the session. One of the topics discussed at the meeting was the foreign policy and defense strategy to “deal with the changing international situation.” Likewise, the agency indicates that economic projects are also planned to be discussed at the event for the first half of 2023, but did not go into details.