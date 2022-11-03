Let us immediately neutralize the great scare that arrived on November 2 after the announcement of the launch of 23 North Korean missiles with the consequent response of South Korea: we are not at the beginning of a new Korean war, or to be more precise the continuation of a conflict which, technically, only experienced an armistice in 1953 without ever reaching a peace treaty.

In short, war is not upon us. Yet the communication between north and south with missiles increases the risk of an accident and the triggering of an uncontrollable mechanism. This prospect is all the crazier if we consider that one of the two countries involved, North Korea, is in possession of the atomic weapon while the other benefits from the US nuclear umbrella.

In reality we are facing an already known scenario. Kim Jong-un, the third Kim at the head of a dynastic communist regime that looks like no other, would like international recognition of the status of a nuclear power for his country, or a power tout court. Kim believed he was close to target in 2018 and 2019 at his spectacular meetings with Donald Trump, in Singapore and Hanoi. But in the end, the story took a different turn.

One resource

Why the launch of missiles? The reason is that Kim has no other means of being taken seriously. North Korea is not an economic power (unlike its neighbor to the south which has a brazen success) so it has only one resource, developed and perfected by the three generations of Kim in power: armaments.

Before kicking off a period of détente in 2018, by sending his sister Kim Yo-jong on a visit to South Korea and subsequently meeting the US president in person, Kim Jong-un carried out his sixth nuclear experiment and a series of ballistic missile tests. The North Korean leader thought he had created a favorable balance of forces, but Trump’s entourage had refused to allow the president to sign any agreement that did not provide for a verifiable denuclearization of North Korea.