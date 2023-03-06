Home News Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for the launch of a satellite
News

Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for the launch of a satellite

by admin
Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for the launch of a satellite

Last January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will launch the first military spy satellite in the near future.

The rocket engine made in North Korea “gives a firm guarantee” that Pyongyang will be able to launch its own satellite, said last Sunday the deputy director of North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration, Pak Kyong-su, quoted by KCNA. .

Pak ruled on the occasion of 14th. anniversary of Pyongyang’s entry into the Outer Space Treaty and Convention on the Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

“Since the needs for the development and use of space grow every day, the international movement to use it for the sustainable development of the economy and the promotion of the well-being of the people is activated,” said the official. He added that North Korea, being a country “manufacturer and launcher of artificial satellites, continues to achieve remarkable successes.”

“Continuous progress is being made in manufacturing the high-powered, multi-role satellite and improving its reliability. And the successful development of the large-capacity motor for the carrier rocket gives the firm guarantee to launch the satellites of different missions in the corresponding orbits,” Pak said.

In addition, he said that space technologies will be used in fields such as agriculture, the fishing industry, meteorological observation, communications, resource prospecting, national territory administration, natural disaster prevention and other aspects of national development.

In early January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will launch the first military spy satellite in the near future.

You may also like

El Salvador, from criminal gangs to authoritarianism

We are Colombia, not a mess

Robotic arm with cobot functions

Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia

During the two sessions, the former political judge...

Milan stock exchange stable, rise consolidates, Tim, Piaggio...

MINED and Higher Education Institutions launch “Join the...

Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali

Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023

“El Lágrima” fell, a gang member wanted by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy