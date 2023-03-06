Last January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will launch the first military spy satellite in the near future.

The rocket engine made in North Korea “gives a firm guarantee” that Pyongyang will be able to launch its own satellite, said last Sunday the deputy director of North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration, Pak Kyong-su, quoted by KCNA. .

Pak ruled on the occasion of 14th. anniversary of Pyongyang’s entry into the Outer Space Treaty and Convention on the Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

“Since the needs for the development and use of space grow every day, the international movement to use it for the sustainable development of the economy and the promotion of the well-being of the people is activated,” said the official. He added that North Korea, being a country “manufacturer and launcher of artificial satellites, continues to achieve remarkable successes.”

“Continuous progress is being made in manufacturing the high-powered, multi-role satellite and improving its reliability. And the successful development of the large-capacity motor for the carrier rocket gives the firm guarantee to launch the satellites of different missions in the corresponding orbits,” Pak said.

In addition, he said that space technologies will be used in fields such as agriculture, the fishing industry, meteorological observation, communications, resource prospecting, national territory administration, natural disaster prevention and other aspects of national development.

In early January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed that his country will launch the first military spy satellite in the near future.