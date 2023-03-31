Pyrum Innovations presents preliminary figures for 2022. The company from Dillingen/Saar was able to increase its total output from 3.7 million euros to almost 19 million euros. According to the company, however, the background to this is the “increased own work capitalized as part of the ongoing plant expansion in Dillingen”, which Pyrum puts at 17.7 million euros after 2.8 million euros for 2021. …

The Pyrum Innovations share is currently trading at a minus of -5,49 % and a price of 48.20EUR traded.