Home News Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss slightly reduced
News

Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss slightly reduced

by admin
Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss slightly reduced
Pyrum Innovations presents preliminary figures for 2022. The company from Dillingen/Saar was able to increase its total output from 3.7 million euros to almost 19 million euros. According to the company, however, the background to this is the “increased own work capitalized as part of the ongoing plant expansion in Dillingen”, which Pyrum puts at 17.7 million euros after 2.8 million euros for 2021. …

Read more at 4investors.de

The Pyrum Innovations share is currently trading at a minus of -5,49 % and a price of 48.20EUR traded.

See also  Covid, closes Ippocrateorg: too many doctors suspended because they are not vaccinated

You may also like

In-depth implementation of the strong county project to...

Negative consequences of restrictive monetary policy are becoming...

The Sting of South Asian Ethnicity in British...

Transit and Transportation will guarantee road safety during...

Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

The war with the Russian Federation – Ukraine...

This is how date 11 of the League...

Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with...

Woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who was wanted as...

FAC has mobilized more than 260 people after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy