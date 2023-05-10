Home » Q1 2023 Qualitative Update: Business Performance In Line With  Full-Year Trajectory Seite 1
Q1 2023 Qualitative Update: Business Performance In Line With  Full-Year Trajectory

Q1 2023 Qualitative Update: Business Performance In Line With  Full-Year Trajectory

Basel, Switzerland, 10 May 2023 – In its quarterly qualitative update, Lonza reported Q1 performance in line with the trajectory for 2023.

In Biologicsthere was good momentum across the division, with sustained customer demand for commercial supply and softer demand for early stage services. The Small
Molecules division delivered a solid performance. In Cell & Genebiotech funding constraints impacted demand for pre-clinical and Phase 1 services. Finally, the
performance of the Capsules & Health Ingredients division was impacted by the softer demand for consumer health products in the US.

Lonza’s growth projects are progressing in line with plan. Operations have commenced in two new facilities for drug product and bioconjugates in Visp (CH), while construction began at the large-scale commercial drug product facility in Stein (CH).

Lonza reiterated its Outlook 2023, and reconfirmed its trajectory for a stronger Second Half balancing a softer First Half, as anticipated at Full-Year 2022.

Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza, commented: “Our Q1 performance is in line with the expected trajectory towards our Group Outlook 2023. Thanks to our strong base business and
industry fundamentals, we are well-positioned to continue to capture value with our clear focus on quality, a broad range of offerings and our technical expertise.”

