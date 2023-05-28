Q2 exports may fall by 20% and recovery will have to wait until early next year

The General Office of Accounting and Accounting lowered the estimated value of exports in the second quarter to US$107.4 billion, an annual decrease of 14.58%, which was an annual decrease of 13.89% compared with the previous estimate, and was revised down by 0.69 percentage points. The overall export in the second quarter is only about 100 billion US dollars. Based on this calculation, the annual reduction rate is about 16% to 20%.

Wu Daren said that in terms of export orders, the best time in 2022 is when the monthly export orders reached 60 billion U.S. dollars, which was reflected in the export of 40 billion U.S. dollars at that time; but according to the statistics of export orders released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in April, there were only about About US$42.5 billion, an annual decrease of 18%, will be reflected in exports in the next 1 or 2 months.

The core inflation in the United States in 2022 will be about 6%, but so far, it has only dropped to about 5.5%, which is still at a high level. The market expects that the chances of the United States continuing to raise interest rates in June will increase, which will continue to deteriorate terminal demand and affect Taiwan’s exports.

Wu Daren said that as long as the U.S. continues to raise interest rates, or if the interest rates remain at a high level, it will be quite unfavorable for Taiwan’s exports. He expects that the U.S. will have to wait until the fourth quarter at the earliest before cutting interest rates. It may have to wait until Taiwan’s exports are reflected. early next year.

On the whole, the monthly scale of the second quarter is only about 35 billion US dollars, and the overall second quarter is only about 100 billion US dollars or a little over 100 billion US dollars, which is not as good as the estimated value of the General Office of Accounting and Accounting. The annual decrease is about 16% to 20% .

Xu Jieli, chairman of Kang Shu and vice chairman of the Electrical and Electronics Association, also said that manufacturers’ inventories are slowly being digested, and they hope that the economy will gradually recover. However, the current market is still conservative about the economy in the second half of the year. In terms of exports, he believes that the main markets in the United States and Europe must first be boosted before Taiwan will do well. If the inflation problem in the United States is not resolved, Taiwan’s exports will not improve. Therefore, the European and American markets must first strengthen before Taiwan can have a chance.

Qiu Dasheng, a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economics, also said that exports in the first quarter were still very sluggish, and there were no signs of recovery in the second quarter. It was originally expected to reach the bottom in the first half of the year, but at present it seems that the recovery period may be delayed. To truly To get out of the bottom, we have to wait until the United States announces an interest rate cut next year.

