Qadian hooliganism on the rise in Chenabnagar during Eid days, roads blocked

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 8:06 am

Chenab Nagar (Representative Ummah) During the days of Eid, the hooliganism of the Qadianis was on the rise in Chenab Nagar. The city was held hostage by the Qadiani goons. The streets and roads were blocked by erecting barricades, causing panic among the people, while the police officers on security were missing. According to sources, Eid days in Chenabnagar. The thuggery of the Qadianis was on the rise. The city was held hostage by the Qadianis. There were Qadiani goons everywhere and the roads were blocked by erecting barriers.

Fear and panic spread among the people. It became impossible to pass through the city. Due to the heavy rush in the markets on the occasion of Eid, more than a thousand policemen were deployed on security duty and other arrangements in the Eid plan by DPO Chiniot. But the police were absent in the city, while fake, self-proclaimed Qadiani goons, belonging to a private outfit, were seen running around, erecting barricades across the city and abusing every passer-by.

The traffic plan of Chenabnagar city also works according to the will of the people, by which the law of the Qadiani Jamaat, not the police, runs throughout the city. Keep selling.

The open leave given to the Qadian hooligans raises many questions. In this regard, scholars of the end of Prophet Muhammad, Maulana Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Maulana Muhammad Mughira, Maulana Malik Khalil Ahmad Ashrafi and other scholars said that Qadian hooliganism is absolutely allowed. They will not give. It is an open city, in which everyone is allowed to come and go. Handing over Chenabnagar to Qadian goons through the police is like openly challenging the state. Finish with Nagar.