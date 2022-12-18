Home News Qatar: Letta, we do not accept dirt on us
News

Qatar: Letta, we do not accept dirt on us

by admin
Qatar: Letta, we do not accept dirt on us

“We are now passing the baton to a party made up of decent people, we will never accept all the dirt that is falling on us with this scandal” said the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta from the stage of the demonstration Dem against the maneuver. “We are the injured party – he added – we have asked for a commission of inquiry and we will ask that whoever made a mistake pay the bill”.

At the same event he also spoke on the subject Stefano Bonaccini. “Andrea Cozzolino’s suspension is a fair caution, they didn’t kick him out. But beyond this episode, we must focus on the moral question and the theme of honesty, sobriety, integrity. In other parties such episodes digest them better, we do well to be indignant. Then we have to do it with a straight back to defend a community of honest and decent people like me”.

See also  Listening - International

You may also like

Driver injured in two-car collision

Clio’s voice joins the chorus: “Don’t close the...

Wolves: Piedmont, another 170 thousand euros for damages...

Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose...

Merry Fabrica, craftsmanship on display in the name...

Gianni Rezza: “The pandemic is not over, here’s...

Promoting Global Biodiversity Governance to a New Level...

Fewer donations, but an increase in members, the...

Shuangjing Neighborhood Mutual Aid Warmed the Hearts of...

Hotel Ancora Cortina, restyling work resumed: rooms from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy