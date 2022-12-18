Listen to the audio version of the article

“We are now passing the baton to a party made up of decent people, we will never accept all the dirt that is falling on us with this scandal” said the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta from the stage of the demonstration Dem against the maneuver. “We are the injured party – he added – we have asked for a commission of inquiry and we will ask that whoever made a mistake pay the bill”.

At the same event he also spoke on the subject Stefano Bonaccini. “Andrea Cozzolino’s suspension is a fair caution, they didn’t kick him out. But beyond this episode, we must focus on the moral question and the theme of honesty, sobriety, integrity. In other parties such episodes digest them better, we do well to be indignant. Then we have to do it with a straight back to defend a community of honest and decent people like me”.