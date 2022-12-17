Home News Qatargate, Letta: “We do not accept dirt on us”. And to the government: “Listen to us on women and wages”
News

Qatargate, Letta: “We do not accept dirt on us”. And to the government: “Listen to us on women and wages”

by admin
Qatargate, Letta: “We do not accept dirt on us”. And to the government: “Listen to us on women and wages”

“We are now passing the baton to a party made up of decent people, we will never accept all the dirt that is falling on us with this scandal,” said the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta from the stage of the Dem demonstration against the maneuver. “We are the injured party – he added – we have asked for a commission of inquiry and we will ask that whoever made a mistake pay the bill”. Then, on the political front, from the stage of the demonstration of the Democratic Party against the maneuver, he addresses an invitation to the government: “We are working to make this maneuver less worse.” And he adds: “From this stage, I appeal to the government so that if it does not want to accept all our proposals, at least it accepts the essential ones, on the women’s option and on the minimum wage”. Then, he launches the candidacy of D’Amato for the Lazio region and Majorino for that of Lombardy. «We have a long and complicated path ahead – says Letta – a path in which we must renew ourselves through the congress. All together we will be able to win the next elections” he added “we will be able to reveal the deceptions of this right”.

See also  The Repubblica app is renewed for you

You may also like

Social veterinary clinics are born in Piedmont

Shandong increases the production of ibuprofen and other...

China News Express: A Meteorite Is Suspected to...

Prosecco, the Confraternity of Valdobbiadene against the Netflix...

He died at the age of 87, 11...

Avalanche at over 2,000 meters above sea level,...

Belluno, the project for the former fire brigade...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Maneuver, agreement on minimum pensions of 600 euros...

Guangdong: Dare to face the difficulties and go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy