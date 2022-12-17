“We are now passing the baton to a party made up of decent people, we will never accept all the dirt that is falling on us with this scandal,” said the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta from the stage of the Dem demonstration against the maneuver. “We are the injured party – he added – we have asked for a commission of inquiry and we will ask that whoever made a mistake pay the bill”. Then, on the political front, from the stage of the demonstration of the Democratic Party against the maneuver, he addresses an invitation to the government: “We are working to make this maneuver less worse.” And he adds: “From this stage, I appeal to the government so that if it does not want to accept all our proposals, at least it accepts the essential ones, on the women’s option and on the minimum wage”. Then, he launches the candidacy of D’Amato for the Lazio region and Majorino for that of Lombardy. «We have a long and complicated path ahead – says Letta – a path in which we must renew ourselves through the congress. All together we will be able to win the next elections” he added “we will be able to reveal the deceptions of this right”.