He remains under house arrest Silvia Panzeri, the daughter of Antonio Panzeri, the former MEP in a cell in Brussels as part of the Qatargate. The Brescia Court of Appeal rejected the request made by the defenders, Angelo DeRiso e Nicola Collito release their client or to grant her the obligation to sign, as she needs to exercise her profession as a lawyer “which involves a series of responsibilities towards her clients”.

Corruption in the EU parliament

The judges considered that the measure of house arrest ordered by their colleagues in execution of the European arrest warrant is correct pending the decision, expected in a short time, on the surrender requested by Belgium. The hearing is scheduled for January 16th. The reason: the documentation on the state of prisons in Belgium requested by the defense at the last hearing on 30 December was not sent from Brussels to the Italian Ministry of Justice.

Silvia Panzeri’s defense: “The 200,000 fees from her profession seized”

Again with the work of a lawyer, Silvia Panzeri’s lawyers ‘explain’ also the origin of the 200 thousand euros ‘frozen’ at the request of the Belgian judiciary in the current account of the former MEP’s daughter: they would be “fees, the fruit of her professional activity”. For this reason, De Riso and Colli have challenged the seizure ordered by the investigating judge of Bergamo. The two lawyers believe that there are “flaws” in the provision and will discuss them, without however going into the merits of the matter, before the Bergamo Court of Review.