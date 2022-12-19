Listen to the audio version of the article

“I did not receive electoral funding from Fight Impunity but only a donation of a few thousand euros which was paid to the union”. This was stated by Luca Visentini, the general secretary of the Ituc arrested and then released as part of the Qatargate investigation.

A statement that he himself modified, with a second sentence in which he speaks of “a few tens of thousands of euros transferred to the union for traceable expenses”. The figure is therefore not clear.

1) How much was the donation from Fight Impunity, Panzeri’s NGO?

In an investigation which deals with international corruption, understanding what figure we are talking about is not a detail. The figure of Visentini is probably less relevant in this investigation. And it is true that he was immediately released after his arrest. However, his figure as a trade unionist requires a clarification. The way in which this money arrived from Panzeri’s NGO also needs to be understood.

2) Was it a bank transfer from the NGO Fight Impunity account? Or a cash donation?

It is clear that for the purposes of correctness and transparency, the donated money should be traced, and it is different if the gifts are made in cash.

3) Was the donation made to the account of the union or to that of the secretary?

This point also needs to be clarified: if an NGO wants to finance a trade union, it would be appropriate for the money to end up in the company’s coffers. Visentini, who speaks of “demonstrable” expenses, would therefore be able to respond. Finally, the judgment on working conditions in Qatar. In recent months, the ITUC has changed its mind on the treatment of workers in the Middle East, giving favorable judgments on Qatar.