ROME. The move was already ready, Enrico Letta feared that the Qatargate affair could directly involve some Pd exponents in addition to the former Antonio Panzeri who then moved on to Article 1. For this reason, when the indiscretions concerning Andrea Cozzolino appeared in the newspapers yesterday morning, the the reaction was immediate: the democratic secretary immediately decided to convene the internal “guarantee commission” and within a few hours Cozzolino was suspended from the party. A move that someone, like the former Pd parliamentarian Stefano Esposito, has also criticized: «Suspended on the basis of journalistic articles. Not even investigated, the guarantor culture is really dead and buried ».

Silvia Velo, president of the guarantee commission, explains: «Of course we have evaluated the fact that he is not formally investigated. But we have a code of ethics, we believe there are grounds for suspension. To protect the image of the Democratic Party, but also of the honorable Cozzolino, who in this way can better take action to defend him ». Moreover, the MEP himself had already suspended himself from the group of “Socialists and Democrats” which includes the Democratic Party in Europe.

Letta, with those who spoke to us, was clear: “The Democratic Party demands honor, discipline and rectitude in the behavior of those who represent it”. Stefano Bonaccini defines the Qatargate affair as “scandalous, shameful, sickening”. Elly Schlein on Thursday judged what is emerging as “shameful and very serious”. The Nazarene is clear: «We have given a firm and unequivocal answer to the scandal that broke out in Brussels». The request for a commission of inquiry to the European Parliament and the intention to form a civil party to the trial are reiterated. And the warning that suspension will be the rule: “The same will happen to any other members of the Democratic Party involved.”

