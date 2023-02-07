On February 5, 2021, a panoramic view of the China Central Television (CCTV) building. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 07, 2023]Although the authorities declared that the peak of the first wave of the epidemic has passed, news of the deaths of CCP officials, celebrities, and experts continued to spread. Qi Dongxu, the producer of CCTV news broadcast titles, passed away recently.

The mainland official media “Red Star News” reported on February 7 that Professor Qi Dongxu, an expert in the field of CAD and computer graphics in China, died at the age of 83. The report did not mention the specific date, place and cause of death of Qi Dongxu.

According to public information, Qi Dongxu was born in Changtu, Liaoning in 1940, and graduated from the Department of Mathematics of Jilin University. He has successively served as vice president and doctoral supervisor of North China University of Technology, part-time professor of Jilin University and Sun Yat-sen University, and has been teaching at Macau University of Science and Technology since 2001.

Qi Dongxu’s main research areas include numerical analysis, computational geometry, computer graphics, etc. The CCP’s mouthpiece CCTV’s “News Network” animation that rotates the earth at the opening title was made by him.

Since the CCP suddenly lifted the anti-epidemic measures without warning in early December last year, the epidemic in China has exploded and the death toll has skyrocketed. Many officials, celebrities, experts and scholars have gathered and died of the disease. Most of them are members of the CCP or people who follow the CCP. However, official sources do not mention whether the deceased died of the epidemic.

Since February 1, many celebrities have died of illness, the following are only some:

Xing Fuyi, aged 87, Chinese linguist, professor of Central China Normal University, member of the Communist Party of China, member of the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth CPPCC National Committee.

Zhang Yousheng, 66 years old, Chinese volleyball legend, father of volleyball players Zhang Changning and Zhang Chen.

Wu Zhongru, 84 years old, a member of the Communist Party of China, an expert in hydraulic structures in China, and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Bian Duhong, 94 years old, is a professor at the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University.

Li Fangfu, 91 years old, Chinese painter, national representative inheritor of Mianzhu woodblock New Year paintings, master of the Northern School of Mianzhu New Year paintings.

Jiao Xiaolong, 36 years old, Chinese actor.

Tian Yanning, 73 years old, Chinese writer.

Hai Jun, 55 years old, is a professor at the School of Architecture and Engineering of Wenzhou University.

Wang Enyong, 95 years old, is a professor at Peking University.

Lin Jianxiang, 95 years old, is a professor at Peking University.

Wang Daoyi, 98 years old, member of the Communist Party of China, former mayor of Lanzhou City.

Song Yong, 79 years old, is a Chinese cross talk writer and the founder of Ha Ha Xiao Cross Talk Art Troupe.

Li Ziyang, 75 years old, retired cadre of Changjiang Daily Newspaper Group.

Ye Xianzhi, 67 years old, Chinese actor.

Tong Jin, 67 years old, is a professor of agricultural mechanization engineering at Jilin University of Technology.

Yao Shuanglong, 87 years old, member of the Communist Party of China, major general, former commander of the Yunnan Provincial Military Region.

