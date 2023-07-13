Qian Jingming’s electric vehicle fund is full of confidence

According to the latest statistics from research institutes, the accumulative global electrification rate in the first four months was 14.4%. From a regional perspective, the mainland is about 23%, the United States is 8.9%, Europe is 17%, and the rest of the country is 3.2%. The global electrification rate is still at a low level. As electrification is unstoppable, the long-term electric vehicle market is still promising, creating unlimited business opportunities and promising investment prospects.

According to the research team of Risheng Global Smart Car Fund, the wave of artificial intelligence ChatGPT has ignited the bullish atmosphere in the market, and generative AI has attacked the field of automotive and electric vehicles, driving the stock prices of upstream chip factories to rise together. In addition, the price reduction measures of major electric vehicle manufacturers have offset the impact of high car loan interest rates in the United States on consumers, making the overall car buying confidence accelerate from the bottom last year. With the continuous improvement of energy density brought about by repeated calculations of battery technology and the catalysis of battery life demand, the charging capacity of bicycles has steadily increased.

According to the analysis of the Risheng team, entering the financial reporting season in July and August, market volatility may increase, but companies with higher-than-expected profits are still expected to continue to hit new highs in the third quarter. In the future, we will continue to be optimistic about the growth of electric vehicle shipments. It is recommended to continue to pay attention to large-scale high-quality technology stocks, automotive semiconductors, Japanese and Korean battery factories and other stocks, and it is recommended to grasp future growth opportunities through electric vehicle funds.

Su Shengfeng, manager of Taishin Smart Life Fund, pointed out that Tesla and traditional car manufacturers are trying their best to compete with electric vehicles, and the US electric vehicle market is developing rapidly. Annual increase of 30%, ranking the best-selling electric car brand in the United States; Hyundai Motor and its subsidiaries Kia and General Motors ranked second and third, with sales of 38,457 and 36,322, an annual increase of 11% and 365 respectively. %. This year, various industries have generally been impacted by the economic downturn, but judging from the performance of the top three manufacturers of electric vehicle sales, electric vehicles are the industry with the clearest growth momentum.

According to Su Shengfeng, according to the survey of professional organizations, electric vehicles will experience explosive growth in the second half of 2020. It is estimated that by 2040, the market share of electric vehicles in the overall automobile market will increase significantly from 2.2% in 2018 to 55%, with a compound annual growth rate of 17%. , which means that traditional vehicles powered by internal combustion engines will gradually be eliminated by the market, and there is a lot of room for imagination of business opportunities for electric vehicles.

The post Qian Jingming Electric Vehicle Fund appeared first on Business Times.

