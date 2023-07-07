Qibin District Accelerates Key Project Construction for Economic Development

Qibin District Holds Key Project Promotion Work Meeting

On July 6, a key project promotion work meeting was held in Qibin District. The meeting was attended by District Party Secretary Yan Hao, who delivered a speech, and District Mayor Zhang Yuwen, who presided over the meeting. Several relevant district leaders and responsible comrades from units directly under the district also participated.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that in the first half of the year, Qibin District prioritized the development pattern of “Eastern Excellence, Middle Strength, and West America.” The district went all out to grasp projects, strive for economic growth, provide excellent service, and ensure strong support. As a result, the construction of key projects in the district has experienced significant acceleration.

Looking ahead, the meeting emphasized the importance of firmly establishing the concept of the project as the “king.” With a focus on the main position of the science and technology innovation city, the “three batches” priority areas, and industrial support, the district aims to plan, construct, and advance projects with high standards and quality. The meeting stressed the need to prioritize increasing investments, viewing investment promotion as the lifeline of industrial development. To achieve this, the district plans to innovate the recruitment model through a combination of “government guidance + platform operation + leading drive + fund-based” efforts. The goal is to attract targeted investments and achieve new breakthroughs.

Another key focus of the meeting was the optimization of the business environment. The district aims to promote development by prioritizing the environment and implementing a holistic approach to recruitment, construction, and implementation. This approach includes the establishment of a “15-hour government service circle” to provide first-class business environment and support high-quality enterprise development.

To ensure timely completion of project goals and tasks, the meeting emphasized the need to expedite construction progress. It called for a strengthened sense of responsibility and urgency and adherence to the “Five Accounts Work Method.” The district aims to seize the construction period while ensuring safety and project quality.

The key project promotion work meeting in Qibin District showcased the district’s determination to prioritize and accelerate project construction and promote economic development. With a strong focus on investments, business environment optimization, and timely project completion, the district aims to achieve its development goals and further enhance its position as a regional leader.

