Qibin District Holds Scheduling Meeting for Development of Science and Technology Innovation City

Title: Qibin District Holds Scheduling Meeting for Science and Technology Innovation City Development

Date: July 24, 2023

Qibin District recently organized a scheduling meeting aimed at discussing the construction and development of the Science and Technology Innovation City. The meeting, which took place on the morning of July 23, was attended by District Mayor Zhang Yuwen, other district officials, and representatives from relevant district units.

During the meeting, updates were provided on the progress of the satellite interconnection industry, the development of Xinchuang industry, and the construction status of key projects. Moreover, plans were outlined for the upcoming steps and future course of action.

Mayor Zhang Yuwen highlighted the importance of a well-designed and planned development approach, emphasizing the significance of the “project is the king, industry is the key, and highlighting intelligent manufacturing” principle. It was stressed that tapping into the core competitiveness of “innovation-driven + business environment + industrial ecology” is crucial in creating a modern new city that seamlessly integrates industry and urban life.

The mayor also emphasized the need to focus on investment promotion, extending, supplementing, and strengthening the chains of leading enterprises. The acceleration of industrial mapping and innovation mapping will be prioritized in order to effectively establish a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. It was emphasized that completing the project and putting it into operation promptly is of utmost importance, given the urgency and the need for efficient progress.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the entry of enterprises into the Science and Technology Innovation City. There will be a strong emphasis on guiding and supporting existing enterprises to stay abreast of market demands, identify and tap into new opportunities, improve product quality and variety, and maximize their potential.

The construction and development of the Science and Technology Innovation City in Qibin District is expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and attracting investment. The district authorities are committed to ensuring speedy and efficient progress in order to realize the full potential of this ambitious project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

