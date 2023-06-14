Qin Gang Speaks on the Phone with US Secretary of State Blinken – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 14. On June 14, Beijing time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Qin Gang pointed out that since the beginning of the year, Sino-US relations have encountered new difficulties and challenges, and the responsibility is clear. China has always viewed and handled Sino-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation put forward by President Xi Jinping.

Qin Gang clarified his solemn position on China‘s core concerns such as the Taiwan issue, emphasizing that the United States should respect them, stop interfering in China‘s internal affairs, and stop undermining China‘s sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition. It is hoped that the U.S. will take practical actions to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali and the relevant U.S. commitments, and work with China to effectively manage differences, promote exchanges and cooperation, and promote Sino-U.S. relations to stabilize and return to the track of healthy and stable development.