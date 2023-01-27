[The Epoch Times, January 25, 2023]During the Chinese New Year holiday, many celebrities and government agencies have paid New Year greetings on social platforms, but using “Lunar New Year” (Lunar New Year) New Year greetings was attacked by Little Pink. A few days ago, netizens discovered that Qin Gang, the foreign minister of the Communist Party of China, also used “Lunar New Year” to pay New Year’s greetings, which broke the heart of the little pink glass, “It’s not a domestic Qin Gang!”

Qin Gang used “Lunar” for New Year’s greetings and was accused of being “not made in China”

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang sent a video greeting to the diplomatic envoys abroad. The English “People’s Daily” published an article titled “Qin Gang sends festive greetings for Lunar New Year to foreign missions”, which used “Lunar New Year ” instead of “Chinese New Year”.

In fact, on the English-language website of the People’s Daily, politicians everywhere use “Lunar New Year” in their New Year greetings. Little Pink left a message saying, “This is the Korean version of Qin Gang, not the domestically produced Qin Gang!” Some netizens also said, “The Communist Party is not made in China, it is produced by foreign forces with Marxist communist ideology.” “Little Pink is right.”

Some netizens left messages, “Little pink will brainwash herself, don’t worry about this.” “Little pink said, I dare not bully this!” “Little pink, is the Chinese cyber army dumbfounded?” “The biggest anti-China organization is the Communist Party.”

The use of “Lunar New Year” in New Year’s greetings was tragically defeated by Little Pink

During the Chinese New Year this year, many well-known figures and institutions used “Lunar New Year” to pay New Year’s greetings, but Little Pink went out.

Previously, Professor of Sungshin Women’s University, a private university in Seoul, South KoreaXu DideOn social media including Facebook and Instagram on the 18th, it is regrettable that many people around the world are using “Chinese New Year” to describe the Lunar New Year.

Xu Dide said that the Lunar New Year is not a festival unique to China, but also a festival in Asian countries such as South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines, so the English translation should be changed to “Lunar New Year”.

Xu Dide’s campaign to change the Chinese New Year’s English name from “Chinese New Year” to “Lunar New Year” caused dissatisfaction. Many little pinks flooded into his personal account on social networking platforms to leave messages and carry out indiscriminate attacks.

“Chinese New Year” is translated into English as Chinese New Year, and the English translation of “Huang Li New Year” is Lunar New Year, and Lunar New Year is generally used to refer to “Huang Li New Year”.

Lunar New Year is derived from a traditional Chinese festival based on the lunar calendar, and is also widely celebrated in Asian countries including South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The BBC reported that the British Museum (The British Museum) issued an article on January 12 to promote the activities of the Korean Lunar New Year, saying: “Celebrate the Korean Lunar New Year (Korean Lunar New Year) with us and (appreciate) the Shilla Ensemble (Shilla Ensemble) amazing show.”

However, because of the use of the term “Korean Lunar New Year” in this tweet, she was criticized by the little pinks, who believed that “Chinese festivals were plagiarized by South Korea”.

Central News Agency reported that on the 21st, Disneyland Resort (Disneyland Resort) issued a congratulatory message on its official Twitter, calling the New Year with Lunar New Year, and welcoming tourists to California Disneyland to celebrate the New Year. This post also aroused the dissatisfaction of the little pinks, who left a lot of messages below the post, demanding an apology and changing the name to Chinese New Year, which included a lot of abuse and attacks.

In addition, D.Desirable, the personal clothing brand founded by Chinese actor Wang Hedi, also used the term Lunar New Year when posting New Year greetings on Instagram. This post was also attacked by angry little pink. The brand side deleted the article shortly after, and reposted the congratulatory Chinese New Year post.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#