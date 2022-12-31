Home News Qin Gang: “Xi Jinping’s close aide” takes charge of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, another familiar face from foreign media comes on stage- BBC News 中文
Qin Gang went to the United States to serve as the Chinese ambassador during the new crown epidemic, and now he is also serving as the Chinese foreign minister during the epidemic.

China announced that Qin Gang, the 56-year-old ambassador to the United States, will succeed Wang Yi, 69, who has been in office for nearly a decade, as foreign minister, effective immediately.

On December 30, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China passed the decision to remove Foreign Minister Wang Yi and appoint Qin Gang to replace him. Wang Yi will remain as State Councilor. After the news was announced, the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately replaced with the information of the new minister.

Qin Gang was in charge of press and protocol affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has repeatedly responded sharply to foreign journalists’ doubts about China. He is also seen as the right-hand man of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Qin Gang succeeded Cui Tiankai as China‘s ambassador to the United States in July 2021. He had only been in office for 17 months when he was promoted to foreign minister. At the moment, Beijing is still trying to stabilize Sino-US relations.

