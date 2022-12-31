30 minutes ago

image source,China News Service image captiontext, Qin Gang went to the United States to serve as the Chinese ambassador during the new crown epidemic, and now he is also serving as the Chinese foreign minister during the epidemic.

China announced that Qin Gang, the 56-year-old ambassador to the United States, will succeed Wang Yi, 69, who has been in office for nearly a decade, as foreign minister, effective immediately.

On December 30, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China passed the decision to remove Foreign Minister Wang Yi and appoint Qin Gang to replace him. Wang Yi will remain as State Councilor. After the news was announced, the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately replaced with the information of the new minister.

Qin Gang was in charge of press and protocol affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He has repeatedly responded sharply to foreign journalists’ doubts about China. He is also seen as the right-hand man of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Qin Gang succeeded Cui Tiankai as China‘s ambassador to the United States in July 2021. He had only been in office for 17 months when he was promoted to foreign minister. At the moment, Beijing is still trying to stabilize Sino-US relations.

Who is Qin Gang?

Qin Gang is an experienced diplomat who has served in China‘s diplomatic system for more than 30 years. According to the public information of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was stationed in London three times and served as a counselor and minister at the Chinese embassy in the UK.

His well-known experience is that he served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs twice in 2005 and 2011, during which he was responsible for hosting routine press conferences. He was one of the first diplomats to speak sharply in defense of China, and often debates with reporters at press conferences.

In 2007, when he responded to a question about the “2006 Human Rights Record of the United States” published by the State Council of China at a press conference, he expressed his hope to present a “gift” to the United States – the Confucian classics “Four Books and Five Classics”. He said that he hoped that the United States could learn from Confucius’ thought of “righteousness, self-cultivation, family harmony, state governance, and world peace.”

At a press conference in 2009, when Qin Gang was asked by a BBC reporter about media reports that the Chinese authorities required computers produced and sold within the country to be pre-installed with green Internet filtering software, he suddenly asked the reporter, “Do you have children?”

Qin Gang said: “If you have children, or will have children in the future, I think you can understand the worries and concerns of parents about the spread of harmful information on the Internet.”

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Qin Gang once served as the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and even worked as a news assistant for foreign news agencies in China.

In 2008, at a foreign ministry press conference, when asked about the release of a new album by the band Guns N’ Roses called Chinese Democracy, Qin Gang dismissed it .

“As far as I know, many people don’t like this kind of music because it’s too loud and too loud.” Then, he said to the reporter unexpectedly: “I think you should be a mature adult, right?”

However, unlike the previous Chinese ambassadors to the United States since the 1980s, Qin Gang has no experience in dealing with the United States, nor has he been stationed in the United States. Beijing branch as news assistant. Shanghai The Paper said that this may have made Qin Gang “familiar with the laws of foreign media operations.”

Qin Gang has always been regarded by the outside world as a very trusted assistant of Xi Jinping, and has accompanied Xi Jinping on many foreign visits. In 2016, Qin Gang helped Xi Jinping prepare for the G20 summit in Hangzhou. According to those who attended the summit, the Wall Street Journal recalled that Xi Jinping, who was engaged in home diplomacy, once turned around and half-jokingly asked Qin Gang if he could take a break from his busy schedule, which caused laughter and eased the atmosphere.

However, compared with Chinese “Wolf Warrior” diplomats such as Zhao Lijian and Lu Shaye, who often use provocative remarks to actively attack, Qin Gang is seen as more cautious and measured in his speeches, and more moderate outside of serious political issues. He rarely speaks on controversial issues such as the traceability of the new crown virus.

image source,Deng Feng International Media image captiontext, The term “Wolf Warrior” comes from a patriotic film directed by Chinese actor Wu Jing that was popular with Chinese audiences.

U.S.-China Relations — Still Precarious

When Qin Gang took office, Sino-US relations were still full of tit-for-tat.

On the day when Qin Gang was appointed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the spokesperson Wang Wenbin first criticized the United States as "the largest disseminator of false information and the largest holder of double standards of press freedom." Regarding the Chinese PLA fighter jets approaching the US military aircraft in the South China Sea, he stated that "the US has been sending warships and planes to China frequently for close reconnaissance, which seriously endangers China's national security." arms".

China announced that it will relax the international travel that has been almost suspended for three years due to the new crown virus disease (COVID-19) from January 8. The United States immediately imposed pre-trip nucleic acid testing requirements on Chinese travelers to the United States and criticized China for opaque information on the epidemic It is also an international relations issue that Qin Gang will soon face.

This week, Qin Gang published a signed article as the Chinese ambassador in the bi-monthly US National Interest magazine, expounding China‘s diplomatic stance, reiterating that Sino-US relations are not a “zero-sum game”.

image source,Xinhua image captiontext, Qin Gang was called back to China for a promotion after only 17 months as the Chinese ambassador to the United States.

Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific policy coordinator of the White House National Security Council, once commented that China hopes to stabilize relations with the United States in the short term because the Beijing authorities have to face the severe encountered resistance.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently announced that he would visit China in January or February. A State Department spokesperson said that Blinken expected to “continue a constructive working relationship” with Qin Gang.

“The United States will continue to keep channels of communication open and manage its relationship with the People’s Republic of China responsibly,” the spokesman was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying.

However, Bonnie Glaser, director of Asia at the German Marshall Fund think tank in Washington, D.C., questioned that Qin Gang will mainly follow the will of his superiors, firstly Chinese President Xi Jinping and secondly State Councilor Wang Yi.