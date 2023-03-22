[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, March 21, 2023]Hello, audience friends, welcome to “Qin Peng Observation”. Today is March 20, US Eastern Time, and March 21, Beijing, Hong Kong and Taiwan Time.

Today’s focus: Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, accompanied by Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, has a new identity exposed: Director of the General Office of the Central Committee. The butler of Zhongnanhai is rare and highly assigned. What functions will he be in charge of?

Which celebrities and events are related to the Central Office? Let us review, from Wang Dongxing who smashed the Gang of Four, to Yang Dezhong, the first deputy director of the veteran of the Four Realms, Zeng Qinghong, the superintendent, to Ling Jihua who was involved in Bo Zhou’s coup… Uncovering the “harmonious” truth of the Red Dynasty is even more important. It is easy to understand why Xi Jinping promoted Cai Qi to this position!

Cai Qixin’s identity exposed, the power of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be reorganized

Starting from March 20, Xi Jinping will pay a three-day state visit to Russia, and the whole world is paying attention. In this regard, the “News Talk” I did with Mr. Yokogawa and Fuyao on Monday analyzed and predicted the latest speeches of Xi Jinping and Putin, as well as the relationship between the CCP and the United States, Europe, and Russia. to see.

In today’s program, I mainly want to talk about a new identity of Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and the power changes at the top of the Communist Party of China involved behind it.

According to Xinhua News Agency, accompanying Xi Jinping on the visit are: Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Central Office, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Qin Gang, State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This means that Cai Qi has replaced Ding Xuexiang as the director of the Central Office and has become the chief steward of Zhongnanhai. It is quite rare for a member of the Politburo Standing Committee to concurrently serve as the director of the Central Office. Because Ding Xuexiang, who just left his post, was only a member of the Politburo before. He was promoted to a member of the Politburo Standing Committee at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, ranking sixth. first deputy prime minister.

Cai Qi, on the other hand, has the experience of being an official in Xinjiang and is regarded as an important member of the Zhijiang New Army. He has known Xi Jinping for more than 35 years. He served as the executive vice governor of Zhejiang Province, the mayor of Hangzhou, the deputy director of the Office of the Central National Security Commission, the mayor of Beijing, and the secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he served as a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee.

Cai Qi’s appointment as director of the Central Office, in my opinion, not only means that he has won Xi Jinping’s high trust and is completely regarded as his confidant, but also indicates that the highest power of the CCP will be reorganized.

Because the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is the central organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. It is not only responsible for documents, meetings, communication, confidentiality, information, and research work, but also responsible for the security of senior leaders of the Communist Party of China, medical care, and management of passwords, files, and logistics. service etc. The director of the Central Office is known as the “Great Steward of Zhongnanhai” and is closely related to the wealth and life of the top leader.

At the same time, under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China are the General Office, the Central Organization Department, the Central Propaganda Department, the United Front Work Department, and the Central Liaison Department. Previously, the General Office of the Central Committee had the same status as the Central Organization Department and the Central Propaganda Department, and members of the Politburo were in charge of both. Now, Cai Qi serves as the director of the Central Office as a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo. He also indicated that the status of the Central Office will be significantly higher than that of other central departments in the future.

We can compare it to the organizational structure of the Central Military Commission after Xi Jinping’s military reform.

Before Xi’s military reform, the central military personnel were mainly composed of the four headquarters. In fact, the vice chairman of the Military Commission was in charge of daily affairs. Most of these chief officials were later liquidated, or arrested, or demoted, or transferred.

In 2016, after Xi Jinping’s military reform, the original four-headquarters structure was adjusted into 15 functional departments. The General Office of the Military Commission ranked first among the new functional departments. Before the Military Commission Equipment Development Department, etc. The official notification is that “the functions and tasks of the General Office of the Military Commission are conducive to further expansion”, “resolutely implement the responsibility system of the Chairman of the Military Commission”, and resolutely obey Xi Jinping’s command.

Similarly, I predict that the status of the Central General Office will be higher than that of other central agencies. This is not only because Cai Qi has won the high trust of Xi Jinping, but also because Xi Jinping now monopolizes power, and other Standing Committee members and Politburo members have actually become Xi Jinping’s executive team. He needs to redeploy the schema.

This is the same as changing the original discussion system of princes and ministers into a military aircraft department during the Yongzheng period of the Qing Dynasty, and the emperor alone took over the military and political power.

Moreover, Xi Jinping also served as the leader of a large number of groups or the director of the committee. These groups are actually the highest operating agencies of different sectors of the CCP, and Xi Jinping alone cannot keep busy. Therefore, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the responsibilities of the Central General Office need to be strengthened.

That is to say, Cai Qi’s concurrent appointment as the director of the Central Office as a member of the Standing Committee may very likely mean the birth of the CCP’s new Military Aircraft Department. From the original separation of powers of the Standing Committee, as well as the separation of powers of the South and North Courts of Zhongnanhai, to the monopoly of the party emperor, Xi Jinping’s power will reach its peak.

It is impossible to guard against the coup involving the participation of the chief executive of Zhongnanhai

The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, this institution, is responsible for the security, communication, and operation center of the leaders of the Communist Party of China, and is also responsible for the health of the leaders. Therefore, the general manager of Zhongnanhai is actually related to whether the emperor of the Red Dynasty can sit firmly and whether he is safe. Today we will also talk about the special party history of the CCP, and the coup d’état that several chief executives participated in.

Let’s start with leading people’s health. In 1998, Yang Shangkun died suddenly in the 301 Hospital. It was reported that he was assassinated by Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong in the 301 Hospital.

In 2017, it was revealed that Xi Jinping was admitted to Hospital 301 on the evening of December 24 because of abdominal pain, and the security was heavily guarded. Some online media reported that Xi Jinping was probably assassinated several times in a row, which caused mental stress and digestive disorders.

The Central Security Bureau, which is in charge of the General Office of the Central Committee, is also talked about by people. It is the original 8341 Army, which is considered to be the Imperial Forest Army of the Red Dynasty. It was involved in the overthrow of the Gang of Four.

The director of the Central Office at that time was Wang Dongxing, who also served as the chief of the security bureau. When Mao Zedong died in 1976, he, Hua Guofeng, Jiang Qing, Mao Yuanxin and others once held hands to see Mao off.

However, during the Huairentang Incident a few days later, Wang Dongxing, who was in charge of the Central Security Bureau, sided with Hua Guofeng and Ye Jianying, and directly arrested Jiang Qing, Wang Hongwen, Zhang Chunqiao, and Yao Wenyuan. This move brought about earth-shaking changes in China‘s political situation. The CCP bid farewell to the line of “taking class struggle as the key link”, and soon started the period of reform and opening up.

After Wang Dongxing, Yao Yilin, Hu Qili, Qiao Shi, Wang Zhaoguo, Wen Jiabao, Zeng Qinghong, Wang Gang and Ling Jihua served as directors of the Central Office. However, the CCP often talks about “government grows out of the barrel of a gun,” because for a long time the CCP’s real power holders were Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin. Therefore, Yang Dezhong (1978-August 1994) and You Xigui (August 1994-September 2007) were actually the directors of the Central Security Bureau who had mastered the fate of different people in Zhongnanhai for many years. Yang Dezhong is considered to be a close friend of Deng Xiaoping, and You Xigui once served as Jiang Zemin’s bodyguard.

The position of the first secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Security Bureau is generally believed to be concurrently held by the director of the Central General Office. However, there are exceptions. For example, after Jiang Zemin resigned from the position of general secretary, he used to serve as the first political commissar of the Central Security Bureau as the chairman of the Military Commission in order to listen to the government behind the curtain. Therefore, within the CCP system, there are no real fixed rules.

In the mid-to-late 1980s, when Deng and Chen decided to depose Hu Yaobang, they first notified Yang Dezhong, the then first deputy director of the Central Office of the Central Committee and director of the Central Security Bureau, to prepare for “contingency”; when they decided to remove Zhao Ziyang, Yang Dezhong Immediately, the guards of the chief, Zhao Ziyang, became the guards of the criminals.

After Jiang Zemin entered Zhongnanhai and became the nominal “No. 1 Chief”, Yang Dezhong took on the job of protecting him. How to learn lessons from history and ensure that Yang Dezhong will not change from Jiang Zemin’s bodyguard to his guard has become one of the first tasks for Zeng Qinghong, who is Jiang Zemin’s general manager. Therefore, Yang Dezhong received two special treatment because of this, he was promoted from the chief of the security bureau to the general of the Communist Party of China, and he was awarded the “Special Assistant to the President of the State”.

After Yang Dezhong, Zeng Qinghong (March 1993-March 1999), who served as the director of the Central Office, truly fully grasped the “military power” in Zhongnanhai.

During the Hu-Wen era, Jiang Zemin listened to politics behind a curtain, and Wang Gang and Ling Jihua successively served as the directors of the Central Office of Hu Jintao, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China. Ling Jihua was once considered by the outside world to be Hu Jintao’s man, but in 2012, a Ferrari car accident that changed the political situation in China made the outside world realize that there was also a conspiracy behind it.

On the evening of March 18, 2012, a Ferrari sports car accident occurred in Haidian, Beijing. A young man and woman were killed and another young woman was seriously injured. The Beijing police who came after hearing the news were actually chased away by soldiers from the Central Security Bureau. Only the media and passers-by discovered the real backstage figure in this drama: Secretary of the Central Secretariat and Director of the Central Office Ling Jihua.

Ling Jihua mobilized the internal guards to deal with his son’s car accident, breaking a taboo of the CCP, and was soon liquidated by the party. Because, today you can mobilize the inner guards to handle your own private affairs, and tomorrow you may mobilize the inner guards to secretly arrest the minds of Zhongnanhai.

The exposure of Ling Jihua’s incident was also the reason why Xi Jinping constantly replaced the head of the Central Security Bureau, and directly transferred from the General Staff to the field troops to replace the former Central Security Bureau.

The fall of Ling Jihua also exposed several core secrets:

1. As the director of the Central Office, Ling Jihua cannot shirk his responsibility for coordinating the persecution of Falun Gong by the huge apparatus of the CCP.

Similarly, people can logically infer that during Xi Jinping’s planned period, the CCP’s establishment of concentration camps in Xinjiang, suppression of anti-extraditions in Hong Kong, suppression of Tibet, etc. were also coordinated by the Central General Office.

2. The decrees of the Hu-Wen period did not go out of Zhongnanhai, which was related to Ling Jihua. He also spies on members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Hu Jintao and Xi Jinping. During the whole process, Ling Jihua concealed everything tightly for a time. Even after his son died, he pretended to be nonchalant and talked and laughed happily. Netizens called him “a party member made of special materials.”

3. Behind his humility and diligence, Ling Jihua turned out to be a real powerful figure in the Tuanpai, the leader of the Shanxi Clan, and has unknown intimate relationships with Bo Xilai, Zhou Yongkang, and even Xu Caihou. The CCP’s media and Da Wenxuan criticized the incident afterwards, saying that Zhou Yongkang, Bo Xilai, Xu Caihou, and Ling Jihua formed a political group “New Gang of Four” for a long time. Their goal was to try to obstruct and overthrow the 17th National Congress of the CCP The succession plan of Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang under the government, or through personnel arrangements, Xi Jinping will be pulled down and replaced by him to control the CCP.

However, Xin Ziling, an expert on party history, disagreed, saying, “Ling, Zhou, Bo, and Xu are a coup d’état group whose ultimate goal is to overthrow Xi Jinping and seize supreme power. First, this is not in line with the facts. Bo Xilai succeeded in the coup, and Bo Xilai is the top leader. Ling’s status will rise, such as entering the Politburo, or even becoming a member of the Standing Committee, but he is still an aide. In this anti-party group, there are no rotations. When he is in command, he will not be able to be in command.”

Xin Ziling said, “This public opinion is created to stop corruption and fight tigers, and to cover the old tigers and the tiger kings. Back then Wang (Hongwen) Zhang (Chunqiao) Jiang (Qing) Yao (Wenyuan) was arrested and said it was” Crush the Gang of Four in one fell swoop” and end the Cultural Revolution. Because the leader of the Gang of Four is Mao Zedong, it should be the “Gang of Five”. You get it, and so will the listeners and readers.”

The chief gang leaders and military advisers here undoubtedly refer to Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong.

Well, today we started with Cai Qi assuming a new position and talked about how the chief executive of Zhongnanhai participated in the internal struggle of the CCP. During Xi Jinping’s third term of office, Cai Qi, a cruel official, was appointed as the chief executive. What new story will happen? let us wait and see.

