Qingdao City issued a yellow warning for urban ice and snow disasters and launched a level III emergency response to urban ice and snow disasters

The Qingdao Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow road icing warning signal at 02:40 on January 24, 2023: Affected by the strong cold air, snowfall has already occurred in Pingdu City, Laixi City, Jimo District, Chengyang District and other districts and cities. There will be light snow in most parts of our city from early morning to daytime this morning. As the surface temperature is lower than 0°C, there may be snow or road icing that will affect traffic. In order to effectively deal with snow and icing problems, according to the “Qingdao Urban Ice and Snow Disaster Emergency Plan”, it was decided to issue a yellow warning for urban ice and snow disasters from 4:00 on January 24, and to initiate a level III emergency response to urban ice and snow disasters.

According to the arrangement, each snow clearing unit organizes snow clearing teams to carry out snow clearing and deicing work. During the snowfall period, make every effort to clear the snow on urban roads, and give priority to ensuring the smooth flow of urban expressways, main and secondary arterial roads, bridges, and steep slope sections, as well as special locations such as stations, docks, airports, hospitals, schools, shopping malls, and slippery and easy-to-block points. At the same time, reasonable consideration should be given to other roads, and according to the division of territorial responsibilities, the responsibilities of snow clearing and deicing such as sidewalks, back streets and alleys, property management areas, and store responsibility areas along the streets should be implemented, and emergencies of ice and snow disasters should be handled in a timely and appropriate manner. Other relevant departments organize the industries (fields) under their jurisdiction to do a good job in snow clearing and deicing work, and the urban management departments of all districts and cities, and comprehensive administrative law enforcement departments, etc., strengthen supervision and law enforcement inspections to ensure that there are no dead ends in snow clearing and deicing work.

In order to do a good job in the emergency response to the snowfall, on January 19, the Office of the Special Emergency Headquarters for Urban Ice and Snow Disasters issued relevant work notices, made deployment arrangements in advance, and organized departments and units at all levels to deploy snow-clearing materials and gather clearing The snow team is doing its best to deal with the snowfall process. Up to now, the city has organized a total of 101 snow-clearing teams, 11,000 people on duty, 12,000 tons of snow-melting agent, 12,000 cubic meters of anti-skid sand, 520 sprinklers, transport vehicles and other vehicles, snow-melting agent spreader, hand-held snow brush And other equipment more than 6000 sets.

In the follow-up, the Office of the Special Emergency Headquarters for Urban Ice and Snow Disasters will continue to pay close attention to the weather conditions, strengthen consultation and judgment with the meteorological department, organize snow and deicing work in the city in a timely manner, and make every effort to ensure the smooth and safe operation of urban roads and minimize the impact on citizens. impact on people’s lives.

Let’s take a look at the latest weather in Qingdao↓↓↓

Qingdao Meteorological Observatory released at 06:00 on the 24th:

[Qingdao City]During the day today, there will be snow showers in the cloudy part and turn cloudy, and the north wind will turn from 6 to 7 gusts to 9 to 5 to 6 gusts to 8. Tonight, partly cloudy, with northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 8 turning to southwest winds of magnitude 3 to 4, the highest temperature today is -8°C, the lowest temperature is -11°C, and the relative humidity is 30%-80%.

25th: sunny to cloudy, southwest wind 3 to 4 to 4 to 5 gust 6, -9 to 0 ℃.

26th: Cloudy to sunny, southwest wind to northwest wind gust 4 to 5, gust 6, -5 to 3 ℃.

[Forecast for each area]Today from day to night, there will be snow showers in the cloudy part and turn to clear, the north wind will turn to the southwest, and the gust of magnitude 7 to 8 will turn from magnitude 10 to 11 to magnitude 5 to 6, and the inland gust of magnitude 6 to 7 will turn to magnitude 9 to 10 Level 3 to 4.

25th: Sunny to cloudy, southwest wind 3 to 4 to 4 to 5 gust 6.

26th: Cloudy to sunny, southwest wind to northwest wind gust 6 to 4 to 5.