- Qingdao’s daily increase of 500,000 infections will increase by 10% in the next two days Lianhe Zaobao
- Qingdao Bulletin: About 500,000 people are newly infected every day, and will increase at a rate of 10% in the next 2 days!Netizens can’t buy a thermometer, and doctors introduce methods for judging fever daily economic news
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]Qingdao, China’s first case, announced a daily increase of 500,000 people infected with a 10% growth rate in the next two days | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- ◤Global pandemic◢ 500,000 people infected in Qingdao in a single day, with a growth rate of 10% in the next two days | China Press China Daily
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]Dongguan infected 250,000 people in a single day, and the growth rate is faster than 2,000, and more than 2,000 medical staff still insist on working | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- View full coverage on Google News