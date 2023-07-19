Title: Qinghai Lake International Road Cycling Race Celebrates 22 Years: A Journey of Athletic Excellence and Economic Development

Subtitle: The Race Around the Lake evolves into a world-class cycling event, promoting local tourism and economic growth

Dateline: Qinghai Province, China – July 9, 2023

Qinghai Lake International Road Cycling Race (also known as “Race around the Lake”) celebrated its 22nd anniversary on July 9, 2023. The event has become a beloved tradition for cycling enthusiasts and a significant driving force behind the development of Qinghai Province’s sports and tourism industries.

The journey of the Race Around the Lake began on August 2, 2002, when Li Shenghao, a young graduate from elementary school, witnessed the thrilling sight of bicycle racers speeding past at an incredible speed. From that moment, Li fell in love with bicycle racing. Now, at 33 years old, he attends the event with his son, reminiscing about the annual tradition and expressing his hopes for the competition’s future.

Over the years, the Race Around the Lake has honed its appeal, transforming into the highest-altitude road cycling event in the world and the largest international road cycling event in China. This year marks the first show of the event since its upgrade to the UCI professional series, with the inclusion of live TV broadcasts and a new event operation mechanism consisting of “government leadership + market operation + local participation.”

With over 40 high-level teams from all over the world participating, including 5 professional teams, 14 intercontinental teams, and 3 national teams, the competition showcases the best of international cycling talent. However, due to scheduling conflicts with the Tour de France, World Tour teams were unable to participate. Organizers expressed their hope to adjust the timing in the future to attract high-level World Tour teams.

The Race Around the Lake has not only become a benchmark event in China‘s cycling calendar but also a “golden business card” that promotes the picturesque beauty of Qinghai Province. Through live broadcasts, the event showcases the magnificent ecological environment of Qinghai, bringing attention to the province’s tourism and attracting visitors from around the world.

Furthermore, the Race Around the Lake has played a pivotal role in the development of local communities. Xihai Town, the sixth stage’s end point, has experienced increased popularity and economic growth thanks to the event. The integration of sports, culture, and tourism has led to the rise of the Huanhu Bicycle brand, transforming Qinghai into a renowned destination for bicycle tourism.

One notable success story is the Dayu Tribe, a national 4C-class self-driving car camp near Xihai Town. Leveraging the popularity of the Race Around the Lake, the Dayu Tribe has become a leading bike travel service provider, contributing to the international eco-tourism destination created in Haibei Prefecture.

The long-term success of the Race Around the Lake has benefitted Qinghai’s economy immensely, stimulating the local tourism and related industries. Additionally, the event has become a platform to emphasize positive energy and strengthen public support for social stability and national unity.

As the Race Around the Lake looks ahead to its future, organizers strive to strengthen brand leadership, innovate brand development, and further utilize the event to showcase the beauty of Qinghai to the world. With 22 years of co-construction and sharing, the Race Around the Lake has transformed from a humble beginning into a globally recognized cycling event, driving economic growth and inspiring athletes and fans from around the world.