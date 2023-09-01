Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law: Strengthening Conservation and Sustainable Development

Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law to Be Implemented on September 1, 2023

The Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, often referred to as the roof of the world and the water tower of Asia, is set to receive stronger ecological protection with the implementation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law on September 1, 2023. The law was passed on April 26 this year during the second meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Consisting of 7 chapters and 63 articles, the law prioritizes ecological protection and addresses the main contradictions, special problems, and unique characteristics of environmental conservation on the plateau. It aims to coordinate comprehensive management and systemic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass, sand, and ice. This holistic approach aims to provide legal protection for the region’s ecological well-being and sustainable development.

The enactment and implementation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law hold significant importance. Not only will it strengthen the ecological protection of the plateau, but it will also contribute to the construction of a highland of national ecological civilization. Moreover, it will help promote sustainable economic and social development while ensuring the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

The implementation of this law is expected to have a positive impact on the preservation of the unique and fragile ecosystem of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and help safeguard its role as an essential ecological security barrier for China.

The article was written by Zhang Quan and Gao Jing, with editing by Wang Naishui and Shen Wen. The design was done by Jia Xiquan, and it was produced by Xinhua News Agency.

