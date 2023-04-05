Summary:Cultural relics carry the splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years and are vivid narrators of Chinese stories. The twenty-four solar terms in the cultural relics conform to the flow of time and outline the Chinese wisdom of weather, location, and harmony. April 5th is “Qingming” in the twenty-four solar terms. Walk into Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes and Shanxi Museum to look for “Qingming” cultural relics.

Cultural relics carry the splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years and are vivid narrators of Chinese stories. The twenty-four solar terms in the cultural relics conform to the flow of time and outline the Chinese wisdom of weather, location, and harmony. April 5th is “Qingming” in the twenty-four solar terms. Walk into Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes and Shanxi Museum to look for “Qingming” cultural relics.

Click on the picture to watch the video

During the Ching Ming Festival, there are many spring rains, and people walk into the spring fields. Sweeping tombs and offering sacrifices to ancestors, and outings in the green are nostalgia for ancestors and closeness to nature. In China, these customs have been passed down for thousands of years.

According to Dunhuang documents, in the late Tang Dynasty, people from Shazhou who went to Beijing to invite the Jing Festival reported that “there is cold food on the fifth day, and it will be a holiday on the eighth day.” 4 days short vacation.

Tomb-sweeping Day is an important festival in the traditional sacrificial culture of the Chinese nation. The “cemetery” mural in Cave 454 of Mogao Grottoes freezes the scene of the ancients’ sacrifice and memorial. During the Daye period of the Sui Dynasty, there was a custom of “holding wine and food to sacrifice tombs on cold days”. The history book “Old Tang Book·Xuanzong Ji” said that in May of the 20th year of Kaiyuan, “cold food should be included in the five rites to go to the tomb, and it will be permanent forever.” These customs became custom in the Tang Dynasty.

In ancient times, cold food and fire were forbidden for three days, but it did not prevent people from gathering and feasting during the holidays.The accounts of the Dunhuang government office in the early Northern Song Dynasty unearthed from the Dunhuang Tibetan Scripture Cave recorded a list of pasta prepared by the ancients for the Cold Food Festival, including naan, fried