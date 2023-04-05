CCTV News: Cultural relics carry the splendid civilization of more than 5,000 years and are vivid narrators of Chinese stories. The twenty-four solar terms in the cultural relics conform to the flow of time and outline the Chinese wisdom of weather, location, and harmony. April 5th is “Qingming” in the twenty-four solar terms. Walk into Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes and Shanxi Museum to look for “Qingming” cultural relics.

During the Ching Ming Festival, there are many spring rains, and people walk into the spring fields. Sweeping tombs and offering sacrifices to ancestors, and outings in the green are nostalgia for ancestors and closeness to nature. In China, these customs have been passed down for thousands of years.

According to Dunhuang documents, in the late Tang Dynasty, people from Shazhou who went to Beijing to invite the Jing Festival reported that “there is cold food on the fifth day, and it will be a holiday on the eighth day.” 4 days short vacation.

Tomb-sweeping Day is an important festival in the traditional sacrificial culture of the Chinese nation. The “cemetery” mural in Cave 454 of Mogao Grottoes freezes the scene of the ancients’ sacrifice and memorial. During the Daye period of the Sui Dynasty, there was a custom of “holding wine and food to sacrifice tombs on cold days”. The history book “Old Tang Book·Xuanzong Ji” said that in May of the 20th year of Kaiyuan, “cold food should be included in the five rites to go to the tomb, and it will be permanent forever.” These customs became custom in the Tang Dynasty.

In ancient times, cold food and fire were forbidden for three days, but it did not prevent people from gathering and feasting during the holidays. The accounts of the Dunhuang government office in the early Northern Song Dynasty unearthed in the Dunhuang Tibetan Scripture Cave recorded a list of pasta prepared by the ancients for the Cold Food Festival, including naan, fried scorpion, noodle-like Hubing, cut cake, Hutou, and steamed noodles. There are many kinds of cakes, pancakes, sausage noodles and so on.

In ancient Dunhuang, on cold food days, music performances were set up in the temples, and the common people went to visit with their families, which not only showed the remembrance of the ancestors, but also brought joy to the reunion of the living.

Remembrance with flowers, memory and condolence with wine bottles as ritual vessels

Tomb-sweeping Day is also called the Outing Qing Festival in the old customs. At the time when all things are letting go of the old and taking in the new, about three or five friends, riding horses in the mountains and forests, the wind is blowing, the grass is moving slightly, and the boundless spring scenery is in full view. Qingming outing is also a journey of nourishing the mind when seeing things and thinking about them.

Sending memories with flowers, conveying the eternal theme of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Use the wine bottle as a ritual vessel, remembering and comforting to show solemnity.

Jin Jiayue, librarian of the Foreign Exchange Department of Shanxi Museum: The decoration is actually a very typical prairie style atmosphere, but its shape is very round and thick, and it is also a very typical style of Central Plains utensils. This utensil was cast in the late Western Han Dynasty. It is a period of national integration in our history. There may also be a tray with charcoal under it, which can be used together to heat wine. It has a very heavy lid on it, which is probably used to keep the aroma of the wine and prevent the alcohol from evaporating. So think of us today, when we worship ancestors during the Qingming Festival, everyone will also use wine to express such remembrance.