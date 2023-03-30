Qingming suggests green travel Hangzhou public transport opens a number of special lines for sweeping graves, connecting lines, and direct lines

Hangzhou Daily News Qingming is approaching. In order to meet the travel needs of citizens for tomb-sweeping and outings during the Qingming Festival, and combined with the recent recovery of tourism in scenic spots, Hangzhou Public Transport Group will open a number of Qingming subway feeder lines, direct lines and Tomb-sweeping special line, do a good job in bus service guarantee.

On April 1st, 2nd, and 5th, 4 Qingming subway connection lines, 3 Qingming direct lines, and 4 Qingming tomb-sweeping special lines were opened to facilitate citizens to go to major cemeteries and cemeteries. Compared with Qingming last year, the original 193B road from Gudang to Xianlin cemetery will be adjusted to a short-distance connection to Shima Station of Metro Line 3; The Qingming direct line of the IC card.

During the Qingming Festival, Hangzhou Public Transport Group will adjust the direction of some bus lines according to the control measures and organizational plans of the flow of people, traffic and traffic management departments, and at the same time reasonably arrange management forces to conduct on-site monitoring and monitoring of the first and last stations, main intersections, and main stations of the tomb-sweeping special line. Management, regional management is implemented for cemeteries with large passenger flow, passenger flow collection and distribution points, and major sites.

