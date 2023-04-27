Qionghai focuses on industry development and sets off a new upsurge in attracting investment-News Center-Nanhai.com

Exhibitions are held intensively, promotions continue, and economic and trade delegations leave the island one after another… This spring, with a number of major projects signed and landed in Qionghai, a new wave of investment promotion is spreading in this hot land.

Investment attraction is the “powerful engine” for the steady improvement of social and economic development and the “source of vitality” for urban development. In recent years, Qionghai has gone all out to grasp projects, promote investment, and optimize the environment with a daring attitude of daring to do things and striving for the first place. Last year, it introduced 73 projects with a total investment of 11.82 billion yuan and more than 5 million yuan. “Recruit” new opportunities and “introduce” new impetus for transformation and upgrading.

The high position promotes the six major industries to give birth to new opportunities

In the spring of this year, the main person in charge of the Qionghai Municipal Party Committee led the investment promotion team to non-stop to investigate and attract investment outside the island, communicated with local merchants face to face, and held a number of “Joining Qionghai, Sail the Future” Qionghai Investment Promotion Conference to actively showcase Qionghai’s new Weather, new image.

Qionghai is the central city in the eastern part of Hainan. It is striving to build six key industries including medical care, aviation services, high-tech, intensive processing of agricultural products, exhibition industry, and tourism, which has also spawned many opportunities for cooperation. Changzhou, Yangzhou, Nanjing… Recently, the Qionghai Investment Promotion Group has carried out investment promotion in many places with “Qionghai characteristics”, telling the “Qionghai story”.

Please come in while walking out. With the help of major forums and exhibitions such as the Boao Forum for Asia and the China International Consumer Goods Expo, Qionghai actively carried out promotions and negotiations on investment promotion.

“Before this year’s Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference was held, we formulated a work plan and a division of investment promotion tasks, and carried out investment promotion with the participating corporate guests.” Qin Lei, director of Qionghai Investment Promotion Bureau, told Hainan Daily reporter that during the annual conference, Qionghai has been attracting investment non-stop. In addition to coordinating relevant officials in Qionghai to meet with well-known entrepreneurs and representatives of business associations participating in the conference, it also guided domestic and foreign participating enterprise representatives to various districts and key parks in the city for on-the-spot research, striving to bring the Boao Forum for Asia The “circle of friends” has been expanded into the “circle of cooperation” of the industry.

Guests who participated in the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia Investment Promotion Seminar said that Qionghai’s investment promotion will give them a deeper understanding of Hainan and Qionghai.

Attract the big and attract the strong to create a strong magnetic field for agglomeration industries

Since the beginning of this year, Qionghai has reached cooperation intentions with more than 60 companies and established cooperative relationships with more than 20 companies. What is the reason for enterprises to take over the “olive branch” extended by Qionghai?

“Qionghai has a good geographical location, and more importantly, the Qionghai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government have strong support.” A few days ago, Xu Jianwei, general manager of Neolix Mobile (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., who signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Qionghai, was accepting a reporter from Hainan Daily said in the interview.

The “support” that Xu Jianwei said is inseparable from the “1+6” policy system for attracting investment established by Qionghai. “Qionghai City Investment Promotion Project Selection and Access Implementation Plan”, “Qionghai City Supports Key Industry Science and Technology Progress Reward Implementation Plan”, “Qionghai City Modern Service Industry Support Policy Implementation Plan”… In recent years, Qionghai has a series of high-level Opening support policies were introduced quickly, and efforts were made to attract investment in a precise manner. Qionghai, which is now open, is attracting more companies to settle down.

On this basis, Qionghai “introduces business through business“, through the first batch of medical enterprises landing in Qionghai, closely contacting Yangzhou Medical Association, Beijing Sino-American Chamber of Commerce and other institutions, strengthening communication with member units, forming a “recruit one, Introduce a piece, attract an enterprise, configure an industry” virtuous circle.

Not long ago, a Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Overseas Friendship Association was held in Qionghai. Overseas Chinese in Qionghai from all over the world gathered together to talk about their nostalgia. As a famous “Hometown of Overseas Chinese”, Qionghai also makes full use of overseas Chinese resources, continuously deepens the ties and friendship with compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese, promotes economic and cultural exchanges between Qionghai City and overseas, and sincerely invites overseas Chinese to return to their hometowns to invest and start business .

Optimizing the construction acceleration of environmental service projects

“Recruiting in” is only the first step, and “getting in” is more important.

“I hope that all entrepreneurs will let go of their worries and dare to raise difficulties and problems. The municipal party committee and the municipal government will do their best to coordinate and solve them.” Difficulties and problems encountered by enterprises in the promotion of projects, and explore the establishment of new mechanisms to effectively serve enterprises. At the meeting, the speech of the main person in charge of the Qionghai Municipal Party Committee greatly enhanced the confidence of entrepreneurs in the development.

A good business environment is a “pool of spring water” for activating project construction.

“Are there any difficulties that need to be solved?” This is the most frequently said sentence of the Qionghai City Investment Promotion and Key Project Assistance and Agency Special Team. Qin Lei told reporters that from formulating the project promotion plan to appointing a special class to provide agency services, the bureau has done a good job in ensuring the elements all the way, and in response to the problems and demands raised by the enterprises, it has provided “efficient, professional, and free” investment projects throughout the life cycle of the project in a timely manner Serve.

Li Jun, general manager of Hainan Guoji Medical Technology Co., Ltd., has a deep understanding of Qionghai’s considerate assistant agency service. Not long ago, the company signed a cooperation agreement with Qionghai, planning to build minimally invasive interventional medicine, new materials, and a surgical robot science and technology park in Qionghai. However, the implementation of a project does not happen overnight. The staff of the Qionghai Deputy Office continue to coordinate and follow up, and constantly solve problems to make the project progress smoothly. “Qionghai puts himself in the company’s shoes, and the service is very considerate!” Li Jun repeatedly praised Qionghai’s service.

The personal experience of the business masses is the best interpretation of the improvement of the business environment. Today, Li Jun has also become the “spokesperson” for Qionghai’s investment promotion, and often recommends Qionghai to his friends.

The relevant person in charge of the Qionghai Municipal Party Committee stated that Qionghai will continue to promote investment promotion to improve quality and efficiency, focus on accelerating the construction and commissioning of projects, refine a series of better and more conducive policies for enterprise development, and at the same time promote the iterative upgrade of the business environment, wholeheartedly Be a good “shop boy” for the enterprises that come to Qionghai, and create a comfortable environment for the development of enterprises. (Hainan Daily, Jiaji, April 26th)











