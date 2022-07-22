In order to make the majority of children spend a healthy, safe, happy and meaningful summer vacation, and provide children with a healthy growth and create a harmonious environment. On July 21, the 2022 Summer Children’s Care Service Activity in Qiongzhong County, “Children’s Heart to the Party and Heart to Grow with Love”, was officially launched at the Women and Children’s Home in Yinggen Community.

During the activity, the children started a wonderful journey of exploring the paper-cutting class under the leadership of the teacher. The teacher will show the cut works one by one, and then explain in detail the essentials, steps and skills of origami and paper cutting. Under the guidance of the teacher, the children were very attentive and carefully folded and cut step by step. Everyone’s faces were filled with smiles, and they happily shared their achievements with friends around them.

Su Yinghao said: “I like paper-cutting classes. Paper-cutting classes have taught me a lot of things. I hope to participate in such activities more in the future.”

It is understood that the event was jointly organized by 7 departments including the County Women’s Federation, the County Party Committee Propaganda Department, the County Civil Affairs Bureau, the County Education Bureau, the County Procuratorate, the Youth League County Party Committee, the County Customs Working Committee, and the Yinggen Town Government and Qiongzhong Leshan Volunteer Club. The event also offered courses such as oral language improvement classes, calligraphy classes, drowning prevention safety education, and Li brocade handicrafts.

Wang Wei, chairman of the County Women’s Federation, said: “Send the warmth of the party, the government, groups, and social volunteer organizations to the children, and create a harmonious environment for the healthy growth of children. At the same time, during the summer vacation, we will go deep into ten townships to carry out care Caring service activities, highlight the key points of drowning prevention, fire traffic safety, ecological and environmental protection, build a strong line of defense for children’s safety, work together as children’s guides, guardians, dream-builders, and take practical actions to welcome the party’s 20 victories.”











Original title: Qiongzhong launched the “Children’s Heart to the Party, Heart and Love to Grow with Love” caring activity

Responsible editor: Zeng Lingjin