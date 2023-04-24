Qiongzhong launched the family parent-child reading theme activity of “The Fragrance of Books Floats Thousands of Families and Starts a New Journey”-News Center-Nanhai.com

On April 23, the Women’s Federation of Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County joined forces with the County Volunteer Service Guidance Center, the County Guan Work Committee, and the County Women’s Federation Retired Party Branch to carry out the 2023 “Book Fragrance Floating Thousands of Families·Reading a New Journey” family parent-child in Mingdian Kindergarten in Qiongzhong Read themed activities. It aims to help the whole people to read from the family, from the baby, to be a guide, a guardian, a guardian and a dream builder for children’s growth. 20 groups of parent-child families participated in the event.

During the event, parents shared their experience of reading with their children. The children independently chose their favorite books to read with their parents. Some parents and children took the initiative to share their favorite book stories with emotion. Mingdian Kindergarten The teacher also taught parents how to choose simple and easy-to-understand picture books according to the age characteristics of children. The on-site reading atmosphere was strong, and parents benefited a lot.

Parent Zhang Qian said: “After this parent-child reading activity, I not only learned how to create a learning environment and reading atmosphere with my children, but more importantly, it built a bridge of communication between me and my children, which benefited both me and my children.” A lot.”

In addition, the County Women’s Federation also invited firefighters to give family fire safety lectures to parents. The firefighters popularized family fire safety knowledge for parents in terms of family fire safety precautions, turning off the power when leaving home, safety in gas use, and regular charging of battery cars. .

In the next step, the County Women’s Federation will continue to carry out rich and colorful parent-child reading activities close to the family, vigorously promote family reading habits, create a good atmosphere of loving, reading good books, and being good at reading, and inject vitality and vitality into the construction of family civilization.

reporter:Hu Qiwei correspondent dynasty flower











Original title: Qiongzhong launched the family parent-child reading theme activity of “The Fragrance of Books Floats Thousands of Families to Read and Start a New Journey”

