Qiqihar Barbecue is a city card on the tip of your tongue

Sample grilled meats.

The smell of meat lingering in the fireworks.

barbecue.

□Sui Hongyu

Modern people talk about health preservation and the concept of eating. Mencius’ old man’s “mouth and taste have the same addiction” is not only familiar with his heart, but also put into practice. For the people of Hecheng, barbecue is always the gourmet of choice for friends gatherings, couples dating, family reunions, and seeing off travelers. The joke that “there is nothing that barbecue can’t solve, and if one meal is not enough, two meals” is not a lie . A friend said that if you are “addicted” to something, then you must be deeply in love with it. In fact, this passage is used as an explanation for Qiqihar barbecue. I believe those who have had the intersection will find it appropriate. Not only the people of Crane City are convinced, but also the foreign tourists who have heard the name for a long time. Those who can list the two classic subjects of watching cranes in Zhalong Wetland in the daytime and barbecue and beer in the evening are definitely experienced players.

Popular across the country

Often at night, the lights are shining outside the window, and the store is spacious and bright. Friends and family members sit around a yellow wood-based roasting table. On the white plates in front of everyone, there are light yellow nuts, dark gray cumin, burnt red pepper flakes, and black and white sesame seeds. The mixed dry dipping sauce, or soup dipping sauce such as Korean chili sauce, soy sauce, fresh spices, etc., have been prepared according to their respective tastes, and their eyes are also neatly turned to the baking tray in the middle of the baking table.

Looking at the red charcoal fire nestled against the clean and beautiful black baking tray, since your heart and my wish are strong, there must be a hardworking person, take a piece of dry butter, wipe it with chopsticks in a circle, accompanied by “Zi La Zi La” “The prelude, the grill pan is shiny, and immediately spread a palm-sized large slice of red and white beef, and the remaining half of the country is delivered to the fat, thin, and moderately thick original mixed meat, mixed with purple onions like a round moon scimitar and green. Coriander. The lower part of the outer periphery of the plate is the sharing area. Mushrooms, potatoes, tofu, vegetables, seafood, and other miscellaneous items can be arranged according to your preferences. Just grill it, and you can see the artistic photos on the circle of friends at your fingertips, which is full of anticipation and celebration.

At this moment, the table is full of colors, the aroma of meat is overflowing, and enthusiasm is flying. Amidst the sounds of cups of native Beida Cangbuyou Baijiu and Shepherd beverages, and special beers from all over the world, a gluttonous feast full of sincerity, color, fragrance and flavor explodes. open. And this picture is just a daily scene in the landscape of this gourmet city.

Speaking of Qiqihar barbecue, it can be said that it is well-known at home and abroad. A few years ago, the CCTV documentary “A Bite of China“, which was popular all over the country, had a special episode. The “Qiqihar BBQ” line in the movie “The Richest Man in Xihong City” produced by “Happy Twist” was also popular, and it was even more brilliant last year. With barbecue, Qiqihar City has become the tenth in the country and the first in the three northeastern provinces to be named by the World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry as an international food capital. Named in the name of barbecue, it is the first one in the country. It is not an exaggeration to say that Qiqihar barbecue is the “identity card” of Crane City cuisine.

Behind the infinite scenery

Behind the infinite scenery, there must be strength to support it. According to the new book “On Grilling” published by the Qiqihar Barbecue Culture and Development Research Association, except for the beef and mutton specialty stores, there are no less than a thousand barbecue stores all over the streets and alleys of Hecheng. Nearly 10,000, and more than ten countries abroad have opened stores under this name. In Qiqihar City, barbecue has become a large-scale industry. There are six farms above the scale of 10,000 beef cattle. There are more than 20 beef cattle slaughtering and processing enterprises. The annual slaughtering of beef cattle reaches one million heads. The production and processing capacity of barbecue companion enterprises such as vegetables and drinks has expanded the planting area of ​​a series of supporting vegetables such as onions and perilla, and has made unrewarded contributions to boosting the economic development of Hecheng.

In the past few years, some people have summed up the advantages and characteristics of Qiqihar barbecue, and think it is still in place. First of all, the 47 degrees north latitude with good ecology is the golden pasture growth zone, especially the alfalfa grass is rich in plant protein. Cattle and sheep eat more milk and good meat quality. High-quality beef cattle produce top-quality ingredients, plus special dipping sauce, The taste is tender, nutritious and healthy; secondly, the local food festival organized the creation and vigorous promotion of barbecue-related literary works, MVs, songs, promotional videos and TV programs, which promoted the enrichment and divergence of the core of barbecue culture; thirdly, Qiqihar Barbecue boldly absorbs foreign cultures and integrates the exquisite skills of Manchu, Mongolian, Daur, Korean and other ethnic groups, becoming an example of inclusiveness and healthy development.

Different opinions about barbecue

Speaking of the origin, the arguments of all parties are more enthusiastic. There is an “ancient theory” that the ancestors of the Nenjiang River Basin grilled fish and meat over a fire in ancient times, there is an “ancient theory” that nomads fought on horseback and the food was inconvenient, there is a “modern theory” that it was popular to eat pot stickers as a prototype a hundred years ago, and there is an eighth century theory. The “contemporary theory” that Xinjiang mutton skewers settled in Hecheng in the 1900s and blossomed. As a witness of the times, I still think the “contemporary theory” is more reliable. After entering the 1990s, the economy was revitalized and businesses went overseas. The “Barbecue Street” gathered on Nanma Road in Longsha District is the best choice for nightlife. At the same time, the advantages of the unique heavy industry manufacturing base have also been integrated into the folk, and various homemade baking utensils have quietly emerged, flying into the homes of ordinary people, and barbecue pots and skewers boxes made of scraps appear in the streets and alleys, which is not only a consideration of the producer’s craftsmanship , It is also the pride and happiness of the family. It is a bit of an exaggeration to say that every household must have it, but it is normal that there must be seven or eight in a town of ten rooms. Subsequently, the number of barbecue shops of various sizes increased day by day, Korean and South American barbecues settled in one after another, charcoal grilling and electric grilling appeared in full bloom, smoke-free environmental protection, barbecue and rinsing gowns came to the stage, and after the mud and sand and the big waves washed the sand, the diners in Hecheng finally chose to return. Charcoal BBQ.

Although there are various forms, generally speaking, there are no more than three categories: “dinner barbecue” in theme restaurants, front stalls in back stores, and “Xiaoyao barbecue” in the style of mass sales in beef and mutton shops. Family BBQ”. No matter which way you choose, it all reveals the boldness, carefreeness, leisure and comfort of the people of Hecheng. If you want to be more romantic, invite your close friends, enjoy the breeze of the Nen River, and eat meat and beer.

Qiqihar barbecue is suitable for reunion and drinking. Generally speaking, the focus is on the two words “mixing” and “gathering”. The word “mixing” is very important. The onion, ginger, salt and pepper powder are all on hand. Every family has a master, who pays attention to not being greasy and not greasy. There are cheers, and the emphasis is on true feelings, heart-to-heart communication, and comfort to the hearts of ordinary people.

Every year after the Grain Rain solar term, the weather is sunny and sunny. Walking in the streets and alleys, the aroma of barbecue and the bustling popularity have begun to spread among the buildings. Although spring always comes slowly in Qiqihar City, it won’t be long before the scorching summer will come one after another. It is an excellent season to enjoy Qiqihar barbecue outdoors. At that time, the city was full of flames, the meat was fragrant, and the taste was clear and joyful, wandering deep in the streets and alleys. I have my own poems to prove it: At the beginning of summer, Feinen Shuidong, Jiapeng’s wine is reddish in the evening. Fatty beef and vegetable jade charcoal are new hot, and the taste of small dishes is gradually melting. The tip of the tongue is harmonious and joyous, and the letter of the humanistic business card is sincere. How many hometowns are willing to take off, mixed into the fragrant dream.

The pictures in this article are provided by Qiqihar Federation of Literary and Art Circles