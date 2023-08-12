Qiubei County Takes Multiple Measures for Effective Flood Prevention and Disaster Reduction

Qiubei County in Yunnan Province has implemented multiple measures to strengthen flood prevention and disaster reduction efforts, ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property. The county has taken various preventive and response measures since the beginning of this year, focusing on the responsibility system for flood control.

To effectively manage flood control, Qiubei County has implemented the “three responsible persons” and “three measures” approach for 82 reservoirs and 416 mountain torrent disaster prevention and control areas. The county has also organized trainings and drills on flood control, water conservancy projects, and mountain torrent disaster prevention to enhance the capabilities and readiness of personnel during actual emergencies.

In order to improve the ability for early warning and forecasting, Qiubei County has carried out flood control inspections, implemented river course improvement projects, and strengthened mountain torrent disaster monitoring. This ensures that water conservancy projects can withstand floods safely. Additionally, the county has formed multiple working groups to conduct comprehensive investigations of water conservancy project facilities, identifying and eliminating any hidden risks.

Qiubei County has also established a county-level mountain torrent disaster prevention monitoring and early warning system. Through data sharing with meteorological and hydrological departments, real-time monitoring of weather forecasts and rainfall is achieved. This system includes a network of 130 rainfall monitoring stations and a fine-grained forecast and response linkage mechanism called “1262”. With timely release of early warning information, relevant areas can promptly take preventive measures.

Furthermore, Qiubei County has focused on enriching material reserves and team building. The county has revised and improved 260 volumes of various water conservancy project schemes and plans, enhancing the predictability and operability of emergency plans. Additionally, a county-level natural disaster emergency rescue commando team has been established, consisting of five working groups and 40 emergency teams. The county also strictly implements a 24-hour duty system for flood control and leadership shifts, ensuring prompt reporting of crucial information.

By implementing these measures, Qiubei County is making significant progress in flood prevention and disaster reduction. With its proactive approach and enhanced capabilities, the county is better prepared to handle emergencies and effectively protect the lives and property of its residents.

