“It is the solemn historical responsibility of the contemporary Chinese Communists to continue to write a new chapter of the modernization of Marxism in China.” In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “to continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must first grasp the Be good at the world outlook and methodology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and stick to and make good use of the standpoints, viewpoints and methods that run through it.” Six aspects, including the mind of the world, have been deeply explained. The important exposition of the “six persistence” provides a fundamental basis for us to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era’s world outlook, methodology, standpoints and methods, and continue to advance theoretical innovation based on practice.

We must uphold the supremacy of the people.People’s nature is the essential attribute of Marxism. The Party’s theory is a theory that comes from the people, for the people, and for the benefit of the people. The people’s creative practice is an inexhaustible source of theoretical innovation. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is imbued with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s feelings for the people and his responsibilities for the people. scientific theory. All theories that are divorced from the people are useless, and all theories that do not benefit the people are lifeless. Continuing to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must stand firm on the people’s stand, grasp the people’s aspirations, respect the people’s creation, concentrate the people’s wisdom, and form a theory that the people love, agree with, and have, and make it a guide for the people to understand the world and the world. A powerful ideological weapon to transform the world.

Self-confidence must be maintained.The Chinese people and the Chinese nation have never had a textbook, let alone a ready-made answer, for the bright future of the great rejuvenation from the great suffering after modern times. The successful path of the party’s century-long struggle was pioneered by the party leading the people to explore independently, and the Chinese chapter of Marxism was practiced by the Chinese communists relying on their own strength. A basic point that runs through them is that China‘s problems must start from China‘s basic national conditions and start from the basic national conditions of China. The Chinese will answer by themselves. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is full of firm confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics. With this kind of self-confidence and self-reliance, the Chinese Communists who are armed with this scientific thought can confidently and calmly face various risks and challenges on the way forward, and firmly control the fate of China in their own hands. To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must adhere to the firm belief in Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and make new contributions to the development of Marxism with a more active historical responsibility and creative spirit. Contributions can neither seek swords in a boat, be closed and rigid, nor can they copy and copy them.

We must insist on upholding integrity and innovation.We are engaged in a great cause that has never been seen before. Only by keeping upright can we not lose our way or make subversive mistakes, and only by innovation can we grasp the times and lead the times. Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology for us to establish the Party, build the country, and strengthen the Party and the country. At the same time, Marxist theory is not a dogma but a guide to action, which must be developed along with the development of practice. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, our party has focused on the new reality and new needs of the development of the party and the country in the new era, insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s concrete reality and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and has the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation. , deepening the understanding of the ruling law of the Communist Party, the law of socialist construction, and the law of development of human society from a new perspective, and achieved major theoretical innovations, which are embodied in Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and achieved a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism. . To continue to advance theoretical innovation based on practice, we must treat science with a scientific attitude, pursue truth with the spirit of truth, adhere to the basic principles of Marxism, unswervingly adhere to the party’s overall leadership, and adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics. Keep pace with the times, follow the development of practice, treat all new things with enthusiasm, constantly expand the breadth and depth of knowledge, dare to say new things that no one has said before, dare to do things that no one has done before, and guide them with new theories new practice.

Problem orientation must be maintained.Questions are the voice of the times, and answering and guiding the solution is the fundamental task of theory. In the 10 years of the new era, in the face of prominent contradictions and problems affecting the long-term governance of the Party, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core reviewed the situation, made bold decisions, forged ahead, overcame difficulties, and united and led the entire Party and army. The people of all ethnic groups in the country rolled up their sleeves and worked hard, marching forward regardless of the weather, and fought a great struggle with many new historical characteristics without hesitation. It is during this process that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was formed and developed, demonstrating a strong awareness of problems and a clear problem orientation. The complexity of the problems we are facing today and the arduousness of solving the problems have increased significantly, which has put forward new requirements for theoretical innovation. To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must increase awareness of problems, focus on new problems encountered in practice, deep-seated problems in reform, development and stability, problems that the people are desperately looking forward to, major problems in the changing international situation, and party building. The outstanding problems, and constantly put forward new ideas, new ideas and new methods to truly solve the problems.

The system concept must be adhered to.Everything is interconnected and interdependent. Only by observing things from the viewpoint of universal connection, comprehensive system and development and change, can we grasp the law of development of things. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era covers all aspects of reform, development and stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, and governance of the Party, the country, and the military. It is a systematic, comprehensive, logical, rich and internally unified scientific theoretical system. General Secretary Xi Jinping once pointed out: “Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has adhered to systematic planning and coordinated promotion of various undertakings of the party and the country, and formed a series of new layouts and new strategies according to new practical needs, leading the whole party and all ethnic groups in the country. The people have made historic achievements. In this process, the system concept is the fundamental thinking and working method.” my country is a large developing country, still in the primary stage of socialism, undergoing extensive and profound social changes, and promoting reforms The development and adjustment of interest relationships often affect the whole body. “Those who do not seek for the world are not enough for a moment; those who do not seek the overall situation are not enough to seek a field.” To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must be good at seeing reality through history, seeing the essence through phenomena, and grasping the overall situation and parts, The relationship between current and long-term, macro and micro, main and secondary contradictions, special and general, and constantly improve strategic thinking, historical thinking, dialectical thinking, system thinking, innovative thinking, rule of law thinking, bottom-line thinking ability, for forward-looking thinking, Provide scientific thinking and methods for overall planning and overall promotion of various undertakings of the party and the country.

Must hold on to the world.The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is also a party that seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world. In the 10 years of the new era, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has always paid attention to the future and destiny of mankind from a global perspective. The common problems facing mankind provide more and better Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese strength. From promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind to promoting the construction of a new type of international relations, from jointly building the “Belt and Road” to advocating the common values ​​of all mankind, from global development initiatives to global security initiatives… Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is full of ideas Deep sense of the world and responsibility. To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must expand our world vision, deeply understand the trend of human development and progress, actively respond to the general concerns of people from all over the world, make contributions to solving common problems faced by mankind, and absorb all outstanding human civilizations with a broad mind. achievements, and promote the building of a better world.

There is no limit to practice, and no limit to theoretical innovation. We must conscientiously study and implement the “Six Persistences”, deeply understand the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and deeply understand the principles, theories and philosophies in it, so that we know its words better, and know their truths better. Therefore, it is possible to better promote theoretical innovation based on practice, and constantly write a new chapter of the Sinicization of Marxism in the great practice of the new era and new journey.

