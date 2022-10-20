- Qiushi.com commentator: Political declaration and action plan for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and new journey_China Network Client China Net
- Xinhua News Agency commentator: firmly grasp the great significance of the past five years of work and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years People
- Great achievements are made by hard work, hard work, and hard work (People’s Forum)–A special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- The light of truth illuminates the road to revival People
- Forge ahead bravely on the new journey of great rejuvenation (the time of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China)–Special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Wang Youqun: Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi's Fourth Talk about Sun Lijun's Case and What Information | Sun Lijun Political Gang | Assassination of Xi Jinping | Number One Case