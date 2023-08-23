Qixi Festival Celebrations Bring a Special Charm to Museums

“Dating” in Museums Has a Special Charm

Yesterday, the Beijing Regional Museum hosted a series of cultural activities, offering visitors a unique way to celebrate the Qixi Festival. The event aimed to provide a different experience for couples during the romantic holiday.

One of the activities, titled “Magpie Bridge Enters the Painting Screen, Beg for Skills to Express Long-term Love,” took place at the Capital Museum. Spectators were given the opportunity to paint intricate designs on plain cultural relics while being guided by museum commentator Yan Jing. Yan distributed a mold of a blue-and-white phoenix-headed flat pot, which is currently on display at the museum. The audience learned about the pot’s historical significance and its connection to the central axis of Beijing, which has witnessed the city’s rich history.

At the Guo Shoujing Memorial Hall, visitors were invited to connect the constellations of Aquila and Lyra, symbolizing Altair and Vega, using needles and threads. In return, they received traditional Qixi Festival keepsake sachets prepared by the museum. Meanwhile, the Beijing Stone Carving Art Museum in Wuta Temple hosted evening activities for the Qixi Festival. Five student volunteers and professional guides led the audience on a captivating night tour of the museum. Many couples, such as Mr. Shi and his girlfriend, chose the Stone Carvings Museum as their romantic date spot. The unique ambiance of the museum at night added an extra charm to their Qixi Festival celebration.

The combination of traditional cultural activities and art appreciation made the museum experience a special and memorable way to celebrate the festival. Many visitors expressed their enthusiasm for the event, appreciating the opportunity to explore China‘s rich history and traditions.

The Beijing Regional Museum aims to continue hosting cultural activities that bring a fresh perspective to traditional holidays and foster a deeper connection with China‘s cultural heritage. Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for future events at the museum in order to make their celebrations even more extraordinary.

[By Liu Suya, Niu Weikun, intern Jiang Yuchen, Liu Jiawen, Yang Wenjun/News from our newspaper]

