Watch the two sessions and talk about the two sessions

talk about people’s livelihood and hope

“Qixian Anchor Talking about the Two Sessions”

series of reports

walk in today

Hexigten Banner, Chifeng City

How about rural souvenirs

Walk into the e-commerce live broadcast room

Become a “net celebrity baby”

In this year’s government work report, it is proposed to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy, and give full play to its role in driving employment and entrepreneurship, expanding the consumer market, and innovating production models. In recent years, e-commerce has developed rapidly, and a large number of agricultural products have gone to a broader market through e-commerce. Heshigten Banner seized the opportunity to attract enterprises to settle in by attracting investment, and moved a large number of high-quality agricultural and livestock products online. Studio. Hexigten Banner will continue to dig deep into the deep integration of the agricultural and animal husbandry industry and e-commerce live broadcasting, optimize and strengthen the brand and scale development, take the fast way to enrich the people through the industry, and lay the first hand of the industry’s strong banner.

Planner: Liu Jingjiang Xinhui Producer: Hailin Shi Wanzhi

Reviewer: Ren Jia Ren Yuling

Production: Su Hao, Zhao Jungang, Gu Junfeng, Song Xiaoming, Du Hailong, Mongolian Leyou Beihong Drawing: Dai Xilong

Editor: Dong Weiyou Beihong

Hexigten Banner Financial Media Center, County-level Financial Media Operation Service Center of the Autonomous Region

joint production

